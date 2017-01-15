POSITIVE signs indicate slow improvement with continued volatility ahead for Australia's dairy sector according to the latest industry assessment.

Good signs for dairy farmers, according to Rural Bank and Rural Finance's December 2016 Australian Dairy Update, were strong skim milk powder and cheese prices towards the end 2016 and chopper cows continuing to bring good prices on reduced numbers year-on-year.

Also, the Global Dairy Trade Index has reached its highest point in almost two years, the quarterly update prepared for Rural Bank and Rural Finance by Ag Answers, pointed out last Friday.

But national milk supply to processors was down 10 per cent a month for each of the first six months of 2016-17, while national milk production down 10.3pc year to date to October was consistent with a worldwide trend in major milk producing nations, the update stated.

A significant indication of the slow rate of improvement in the sector was the sharp decline in dairy exports, it stated, with the $443.5m value for the 2016 third quarter down 11.1pc on the same quarter 2015, and dairy export value down by 8.7pc year to date.

Falling cheese and milk powder exports – by 11.5pc and 9.1pc respectively year to date to October – were the main reason dairy export value was down.

Formerly Australia's biggest dairy export customer, Japan took 11.5pc less Australian cheese year to date to October and Indonesia took 9.1pc less milk powder compared to 2015-16.

Thanks to 32.2pc growth in the value of its Australian dairy imports, to just on $75m for the third quarter 2016 compared to 2015, China nudged out Japan as our most valued dairy export customer, and Indonesia slipped from third to fifth place behind Singapore and Malaysia.

Key to improvement into 2017 will be how the relationship between the new Trump administration in the United States of America and neighbour Mexico turns out, the update stated.

It pointed out US was the world's biggest dairy producer and Mexico the biggest importer of US dairy products.