THE investment sector's frequently frigid interest in agricultural business opportunities looks to have thawed considerably in the past year says a prominent agribusiness board director and former agri-banker.

Victorian beef producer and former National Australia Bank agribusiness head Mike Carroll said local superannuation and investment groups have been prodded into action by increasing overseas investment activity in Australian farm sector ventures.

"I think we reached a tipping point in 2016 when investors finally woke up and started paying attention to what agriculture had to offer," he said.

But he warned the sector needed to open up to better off-farm management guidance to stay relevant to investors.

"There's already been enormous interest in investing in Australian agriculture from a range of overseas institutions, private wealth funds and individuals.

"It now seems Australian investors, including big fund names like QIC, Telstra, First State Super and VicSuper, have recognised there are opportunities in ag that weren't well explored before."

The $78 billion investment manager QIC made headlines in May 2016 when it bought an 80 per cent stake in the North Australian Pastoral Company.

It wants to rapidly grow its own portfolio of farmland investments and become a major manager of funds invested in agriculture.

First State Super, which purchased almond plantations from Select Harvests a year ago, has also flagged its wants more farmland assets.

Mr Carroll, who sits on five agribusiness boards including Select Harvests, Tassal, and Macquarie Bank's Paraway Pastoral, and chairs the Australian Rural Leadership Foundation, said Canadian investors - particularly pension funds - had led the way in changing Australian city money attitudes to agriculture.

Plenty of other North American, European and Asian investors were also consciously adding agribusiness to their portfolios, partly to insulate their funds against economic volatility and inflation.