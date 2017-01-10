 

Price penalties temper weight gains

SHAN GOODWIN
10 Jan, 2017 02:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Processors are tightening grid specifications and increasing penalties to out-of-specification carcasses to better reflect customer demands.
If the product is too heavy and out of specifications, it is hard to market that product globally.
Processors are tightening grid specifications and increasing penalties to out-of-specification carcasses to better reflect customer demands.

A WARNING has been issued about a significant increase to price penalties for overweight lamb carcases as "irresponsible" processor grids fail to reflect global market signals.

The country's largest meat processor JBS Australia has flagged penalties from 80 up to 100 cents per kilogram in the new year for lamb carcases which exceed 30 kilograms.

"The export lamb industry has been really irresponsible in sending global signals by having a grid that has a weight range of 18 to 32 kilograms," said JBS Australia southern livestock manager Steve Chapman.

"The biggest problem is that processors have accepted where the grid is at and everyone has been so broad which doesn't reflect market demands."

Mr Chapman said export specifications, which target 22 to 26kg carcase weight, need to follow domestic supermarkets when publicising consumer requirements.

"Supermarkets send signals which say exactly what they want but if you ask laymen 'what is an export lamb?' there is a misconception it is 30kg and above," he said.

"If the product is too heavy and out of specifications, it is hard to market that product globally.

"Lamb is the biggest niche market in the world - it is not a necessity - if we want to maintain high levels and high returns we need to step up to the plate and give the market what it wants, not what you think it wants."

The average carcase weights were the heaviest on record in October, with the 2016 average sheep carcase estimated to be 23.7kg per head, according to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) 2017 sheep industry projections.

While there has been a growing proportion of lambs processed weighing 14 to 16kg/head, there were more lamb carcases averaging towards the heavier end of the spectrum at about 26kg/head.

The tightening of grid specifications to better meet customer demands is forecast to temper the long-term incline in average carcase weights.

MLA's report expects the national average lamb carcase to be 22.4kg/head in 2017, before slowly rising through to 2020.

As a consequence, Mr Chapman said there would be increased penalties for carcases which were above 30kg.

"Purely and simply we will have an emphasis on buying mid-weight range and will be putting a heavy penalty on heavy lambs," he said.

"We can handle a 30kg lamb but at a lower price because we receive a discount in the marketplace.

"It is irresponsible for us to pay the same price per kilogram for heavy lamb as one that is the right weight because it is not sending appropriate signals."

Mr Chapman said heavy lambs often yielded lower than their smaller counterparts.

"It would be negligent for the industry to pay the same amount for meat as we do fat," he said.

"It is no good being a country that is really, really good at producing a product the world doesn't want.

"Previously lamb has been cheaper and more marketable, but with lamb at these prices and other proteins cheaper, our lamb market is exposed."

This year market analysts have forecast a flurry of heavy lambs as producers capitalise on grass and cheap grain.

While 18 to 20kg trade lamb and 24-26kg export market weights both averaged 568c/kg in 2016, Mr Chapman warned of poor margins on export lambs in autumn.

With cheap grain and surplus grass tempting producers to background to higher weights, New South Wales Department of Primary Industries senior principal research scientist David Hopkins said processor grids which promote yield over fat were necessary.

"Consumers don't want fat - that has to be the underlying signal," Dr Hopkins said.

"The temptation at the moment with a lot of cheap grain around - and based on past performance - producers will keep these animals and feed them grain which will make them too heavy.

"A warning about a more sophisticated grid pricing is fair so producers don't grow them until 35kg carcase weight when they end up fat score five."

With lamb carcases averaging nearly 23kg nationally, Dr Hopkins said significant numbers would be exceeding that weight in the new year.

"The industry will have to deal with those," he said.

"If they want to deal with this with realistic price signals based on carcase yield, leaner carcases should be better priced than those that are fat score four or more."

"The size doesn't need to be a restriction, as there are options for new smaller cuts, but it is the relationship between weight and fatness which you need to deconstruct."

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

is the national beef writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media.

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

WA's bushfires Images of the raging bush fire that tore though the south west.
Wodonga weaners top at $1330 Angus weaner steers topped at $1330 and heifers at $1400 on the first day of the Wodonga sales.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Nothing wrong with raw milk,we were bought up on it, never sick but very healthy Rosie
light grey arrow
An interesting development for some cropping industries. For dryland cereal cropping, where
light grey arrow
So pleased to find this in my local Coles...and a label that we can trust. Consumer trends are
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables