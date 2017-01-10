A WARNING has been issued about a significant increase to price penalties for overweight lamb carcases as "irresponsible" processor grids fail to reflect global market signals.

The country's largest meat processor JBS Australia has flagged penalties from 80 up to 100 cents per kilogram in the new year for lamb carcases which exceed 30 kilograms.

"The export lamb industry has been really irresponsible in sending global signals by having a grid that has a weight range of 18 to 32 kilograms," said JBS Australia southern livestock manager Steve Chapman.

"The biggest problem is that processors have accepted where the grid is at and everyone has been so broad which doesn't reflect market demands."

Mr Chapman said export specifications, which target 22 to 26kg carcase weight, need to follow domestic supermarkets when publicising consumer requirements.

"Supermarkets send signals which say exactly what they want but if you ask laymen 'what is an export lamb?' there is a misconception it is 30kg and above," he said.

"If the product is too heavy and out of specifications, it is hard to market that product globally.

"Lamb is the biggest niche market in the world - it is not a necessity - if we want to maintain high levels and high returns we need to step up to the plate and give the market what it wants, not what you think it wants."

The average carcase weights were the heaviest on record in October, with the 2016 average sheep carcase estimated to be 23.7kg per head, according to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) 2017 sheep industry projections.

While there has been a growing proportion of lambs processed weighing 14 to 16kg/head, there were more lamb carcases averaging towards the heavier end of the spectrum at about 26kg/head.

The tightening of grid specifications to better meet customer demands is forecast to temper the long-term incline in average carcase weights.

MLA's report expects the national average lamb carcase to be 22.4kg/head in 2017, before slowly rising through to 2020.