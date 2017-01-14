Robots on the move

UNITED States market intelligence firm Tractica has painted a picture of a new agriculture paradigm involving autonomous machines.

According to the company, which last week released a report in collaboration with The Robot Report, the market for agricultural robots is developing at a rapid pace.

It says many established and start-up agricultural technology companies are developing, piloting and launching an innovative range of robotic systems to tackle a wide variety of tasks.

Key application areas for agricultural robots include driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), material management, field, crops and forest, soil management, dairy management and animal management, with a diverse set of sub-categories emerging within each of those areas.

According to Tractica, shipments of agricultural robots will increase significantly in the years ahead, rising from 32,000 units in 2016 to 594,000 units annually in 2024, by which time the market is expected to reach $US74.1 billion in annual revenue.

Driverless tractors, agricultural drones, material management robot, and soil management robots will drive the highest volumes in unit shipments.

"The rising demand for agricultural robots is being driven by a number of factors including global population growth, increasing strain on the food supply, declining availability of farm workers, the challenges, costs, and complexities of farm labour, changing farmlands, climate change, the growth of indoor farming, and the broader automation of the agriculture industry," Tractica research analyst Manoj Sahi said.

The study also includes 178 profiles of industry players in the agricultural robot market.

An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the firm's website (Google Tractica).

