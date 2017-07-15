 

WAMMCO releases summer contract price

15 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

WAMMCO has announced new summer minimum priced lamb contracts designed to assist Western Australian producers through the late season and to ensure WAMMCO capitalises on high global demand for lamb.

WAMMCO cheif executive officer Coll MacRury said there was an essential role for WAMMCO to ensure that producer members not only got the best possible underwriting, but also the best possible advice and support to help them through a late, dry season.

“We are offering guaranteed minimum priced lamb contracts for crossbred and Merino lambs delivered to Katanning for processing between November 27, 2017, through to February 2, 2018,” Mr MacRury said.

“Heavy crossbred lambs (22.1-28 kilogram, fat scores 2-4,) have a minimum price of $5.40 a kilogram, crossbred tradeweight lambs (18.1-22kg, fat score 2-4) start at $5.20/kg, while Merino lambs (20.1-28 kg, fat score 2-4 ) have a guaranteed minimum price of $5/kg.

“These will be minimum guaranteed prices with post-processing payments being the higher of either the contract price or WAMMCO’s published weekly schedule at the time of slaughter.

“Non-WAMMCO producers will be eligible, subject to becoming shareholders and all contracts will be eligible for any pool bonuses declared by the directors of the co-operative.

“Our aim is also to encourage our members to keep as many sheep and lambs in WA as possible and to use any available spare grain and feed to help WAMMCO meet a strong on-going global demand for prime quality lamb.

“This may be a good opportunity for grain-only producers to consider feedlotting lambs as a viable addition to their farm business plans.”

WAMMCO’s supply development manager Rob Davidson said producer information days at Mingenew and Kulin had been well attended by producers who were keen to improve, expand or include lamb in their options for the late, dry season.

“We have discussed the chances of an early finish to the late start, with light stubbles affecting lamb weights at a critical stage of their development,” Mr Davidson said.

“By offering a guaranteed contract price five months in advance WAMMCO is hoping that producers will be encouraged to manage their lambs profitably and in the process, to assist their co-operative to meet strong global demand at a critical time of the season.”

More information: contact the local stock agent or WAMMCO representatives Peter Krupa on 0427 810 613, Wayne Radford 0429 944 733, Rob Davidson 0429 380 195 or Ashleigh Edwards 1800 199 197.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables