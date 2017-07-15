WAMMCO has announced new summer minimum priced lamb contracts designed to assist Western Australian producers through the late season and to ensure WAMMCO capitalises on high global demand for lamb.

WAMMCO cheif executive officer Coll MacRury said there was an essential role for WAMMCO to ensure that producer members not only got the best possible underwriting, but also the best possible advice and support to help them through a late, dry season.

“We are offering guaranteed minimum priced lamb contracts for crossbred and Merino lambs delivered to Katanning for processing between November 27, 2017, through to February 2, 2018,” Mr MacRury said.

“Heavy crossbred lambs (22.1-28 kilogram, fat scores 2-4,) have a minimum price of $5.40 a kilogram, crossbred tradeweight lambs (18.1-22kg, fat score 2-4) start at $5.20/kg, while Merino lambs (20.1-28 kg, fat score 2-4 ) have a guaranteed minimum price of $5/kg.

“These will be minimum guaranteed prices with post-processing payments being the higher of either the contract price or WAMMCO’s published weekly schedule at the time of slaughter.

“Non-WAMMCO producers will be eligible, subject to becoming shareholders and all contracts will be eligible for any pool bonuses declared by the directors of the co-operative.

“Our aim is also to encourage our members to keep as many sheep and lambs in WA as possible and to use any available spare grain and feed to help WAMMCO meet a strong on-going global demand for prime quality lamb.

“This may be a good opportunity for grain-only producers to consider feedlotting lambs as a viable addition to their farm business plans.”

WAMMCO’s supply development manager Rob Davidson said producer information days at Mingenew and Kulin had been well attended by producers who were keen to improve, expand or include lamb in their options for the late, dry season.

“We have discussed the chances of an early finish to the late start, with light stubbles affecting lamb weights at a critical stage of their development,” Mr Davidson said.

“By offering a guaranteed contract price five months in advance WAMMCO is hoping that producers will be encouraged to manage their lambs profitably and in the process, to assist their co-operative to meet strong global demand at a critical time of the season.”

More information: contact the local stock agent or WAMMCO representatives Peter Krupa on 0427 810 613, Wayne Radford 0429 944 733, Rob Davidson 0429 380 195 or Ashleigh Edwards 1800 199 197.