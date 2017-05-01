 

Booming industry is Sophie’s choice

BOBBI HINKLEY
01 May, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Qualeup sheep farmer Sophie Forrester and her dog Billy in the yards, ready to pregnancy scan some ewes.
They’re usually sold before the next lambing seaso
Qualeup sheep farmer Sophie Forrester and her dog Billy in the yards, ready to pregnancy scan some ewes.

WITH the way sheep meat and wool prices are at the moment it is little wonder young farmers like Sophie Forrester are excited about the future.

After graduating from Presbyterian Ladies College (PLC) Sophie moved back to the family farm at Qualeup, west of Kojonup, and undertook a business apprenticeship while working on the property a couple of days a week.

Sophie hadn’t previously seen the farm as a serious career opportunity but loved the work so much that, with the encouragement of her parents David and Caroline, she enrolled in a regional skills training-based Diploma of Agriculture via Charles Sturt University, and has been working on the farm, Glenkeith, full-time for two-and-a-half years now.

Together with her parents the 22-year-old helps to run 17,000-18,000 Merinos over four locations or 3050 hectares at Qualeup, Boyup Brook and Cranbrook.

The business supports 8000-9000 self-replacing ewes at any one time with 3000-4000 being oncoming hoggets from the previous season.

The home farm runs pregnant ewes and feedlot wethers while the two lease blocks at Boyup Brook carry ewe and wether hoggets and the long-term agistment block at Cranbrook houses older wethers.

The Merino breed has always been really solid for the Forrester family – the yearly wool clip has always paid the flock’s overheads and no matter how lacking markets have seemed in the past, the average income has always been reliable.

This year’s prices and marketing opportunities have seen the Forresters retain their wethers for a longer period of time than in the past, as well as offload cast-for-age and surplus ewes in recent Kojonup sales.

Sophie said the strong market also helped her and her father to make a decision to hold onto all of their wethers this year, rather than lotfeeding them and selling them as lambs or hoggets as they have done in the past.

“They’re usually sold before the next lambing season due to space constraints,” she said.

“The wether lambs from the current year are usually drafted off their mothers and split up into three groups of 200-300 apiece then lotfed and sold in succession.

“A couple of years ago when grain prices were really high it stopped making sense to supplementary feed them and it started to become very labour intensive.

“The long-term agistment property at Cranbrook means we now hold onto them and have been able to continuously run them on pasture.

“All things going according to plan, we’ll keep last year’s wether lambs until after our November shearing this year.”

The Forresters’ wethers are usually bought on-farm by local abattoir Beaufort River Meats and the farm’s 4.5-5.5 year-old cast-for-age ewes are joined to Suffolk or White Suffolk rams for value-adding before being put through the saleyards at Kojonup or bought on-farm by stock agents representing grazier clients.

The farm’s Merino rams are bought from David and Hamish Thompson’s Moojepin Multi-Purpose Merinos (MPM), Katanning and older bloodlines from the Harvey family’s now-dissolved Centre Plus WA stud, Kojonup, though they still run through some of the older ewe lines.

Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) have helped David and Sophie to produce and retain larger-framed sheep resulting in heavier lambs and more of them.

Due to the Forrester family’s focus on meat quality in previous seasons its ewe flock currently cuts an average of 4.5-5 kilograms of wool.

But striking the right balance between meat and wool production means David and Sophie are really starting to select MPM rams with high clean fleece weights in a bid to bolster their wool clip in future seasons.

“It’s about striking the right balance,” Sophie said.

“MPMs allow us to wean more lambs each year which results in a higher return on a per hectare basis.

“During the last few years we have sold our wool straight after shearing via Scanlan Wools but this year, seeing as we haven’t sold a wether, we might have a look at forward selling.”

This week marks the beginning of pregnancy scanning at Glenkeith.

With some encouragement from Sophie, the farm business started scanning for twins last season and has since been managing mobs accordingly.

Dry maiden ewes get a second chance – partly because they’re also good wool cutters – and the process allows Sophie and her family to plan for oncoming lambs, pro-actively recognise health issues and add value to pregnant ewes bound for the saleyards.

“In terms of wool and sheep meat prices, I only really came into the industry five years ago so I’ve only seen it get better and better,” Sophie said.

“I haven’t seen markets crash or seasons fail.

“We’ve increased our average income per hectare substantially and are netting a higher income than ever before in terms of livestock.

“And thanks to the implementation of technologies we’re making more calculated decisions.

“Strategic planning and management means we can see what’s happening in the past, present and future.”

The use of Excel and Agrimaster as well as keeping electronic records and reports has seen Sophie contribute significantly to the running of the business.

“There are so many female farmers out there who are really passionate about and talented in what they do which has given me the courage to pursue a farming career,” she said.

“In Kojonup and the surrounding areas there are a lot of young women running stock-based programs with plenty of energy and patience.

“I encourage more young women to seriously look at the sheep industry as a future career and hopefully even more opportunities will present themselves in coming years.”

Sophie is also a Southern Dirt Young Farmers committee member.

The committee works to keep young farmers engaged in the local farming scene and offers courses and educational events.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables