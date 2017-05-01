WITH the way sheep meat and wool prices are at the moment it is little wonder young farmers like Sophie Forrester are excited about the future.

After graduating from Presbyterian Ladies College (PLC) Sophie moved back to the family farm at Qualeup, west of Kojonup, and undertook a business apprenticeship while working on the property a couple of days a week.

Sophie hadn’t previously seen the farm as a serious career opportunity but loved the work so much that, with the encouragement of her parents David and Caroline, she enrolled in a regional skills training-based Diploma of Agriculture via Charles Sturt University, and has been working on the farm, Glenkeith, full-time for two-and-a-half years now.

Together with her parents the 22-year-old helps to run 17,000-18,000 Merinos over four locations or 3050 hectares at Qualeup, Boyup Brook and Cranbrook.

The business supports 8000-9000 self-replacing ewes at any one time with 3000-4000 being oncoming hoggets from the previous season.

The home farm runs pregnant ewes and feedlot wethers while the two lease blocks at Boyup Brook carry ewe and wether hoggets and the long-term agistment block at Cranbrook houses older wethers.

The Merino breed has always been really solid for the Forrester family – the yearly wool clip has always paid the flock’s overheads and no matter how lacking markets have seemed in the past, the average income has always been reliable.

This year’s prices and marketing opportunities have seen the Forresters retain their wethers for a longer period of time than in the past, as well as offload cast-for-age and surplus ewes in recent Kojonup sales.

Sophie said the strong market also helped her and her father to make a decision to hold onto all of their wethers this year, rather than lotfeeding them and selling them as lambs or hoggets as they have done in the past.

“They’re usually sold before the next lambing season due to space constraints,” she said.

“The wether lambs from the current year are usually drafted off their mothers and split up into three groups of 200-300 apiece then lotfed and sold in succession.