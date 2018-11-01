LES and Christine Tyson are gearing up for harvest on their Kulin/Jitarning property that has been in the family since the 1940s.

This year they planted 3600 hectares, with 1200ha to wheat, 1200ha to barley, 600ha to canola and 600ha to lupins.

They live in a 325 millimetre average rainfall zone.

Until recently they were hoping for a good finish to their cropping program after rains came at the right time, but like others through the region they were hit with -4 degrees weather that saw about 80ha of canola damaged by frost, which will be cut for hay.

“We dry seeded so all the crops came up at the same time, the frost has damaged the barley, canola and lupins but we think the wheat will be OK,” their son Brent said.

“It’s just fortunate that we are seeing good prices for wheat and barley, which will make up for any losses.”

Last week the temperature reached 33oC with a hot easterly wind which Brent feared may have dried out some of the crops, but this was followed by cooler days and more rain that may alleviate some concern.

In August and September, the Tysons hosted pasture field day walks that were organised through the Facey Group and farm consultant Alan Peggs, to share their experience with others and highlight the results.

They had about 60ha involved in the trials – with 2.5ha per trial site.

The trials were conducted on 20ha of light soils, 20ha saline soils and 20ha of heavy soils.

“We are trying new and different varieties of pastures,” Brent said.

“On our light land trial we had new sub clover varieties.”

Brent said the Serradella had interesting results, although it had radish that was hard to control.

“We can see it will be good in the future to control diseases and with nematodes for putting nitrogen back into the soil for the crops,” he said.

The Tysons have 180ha of saline land where it is uneconomical to grow lupins or canola, so they had a saline land trial seeking a more profitable option.

“We can’t grow lupins or canola on it but we can grow cereals,” Brent said.