WHEATBELT farmers have reported heavy sheep losses in what has been described as a “war” against wild dogs.

Koolanooka farmers Glenn and Aden Tapscott recorded sheep losses to the amount of $35,000-$40,000 last year and have already lost about $2000 worth in January this year due to wild dog attacks.

The calculations were made from the price of the ewes and the multiple unborn lambs lost in the attacks.

Aden said he spotted two dogs in an open paddock during daylight hours last week – which was unusual, but highlighted the extent of the problem in the area on the border of the Karara Rangelands Park.

Glenn said he saw five dogs last week and was able to shoot three of them before the others fled.

The Tapscotts farm about 12,000 hectares on the edge of the park, which consists of six former stations now owned by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA).

The department has turned the area into a conservation area and outback tourism venture.

Glenn said his sheep have been moved away from the paddocks bordering the park in an effort to prevent further attacks, but this came at a further cost to his business.

“This land is described as marginal farming country,” Glenn said.

“If we can’t grow crops on it because of the seasons and we now can’t run sheep because of the wild dogs, then the land isn’t worth as much.

“Not only is it unproductive but it’s devalued by about 20 per cent if we can’t run stock on it.”

He said it was getting to the point where he would have to put a dog fence around his property – which would be a huge expense up front, but would hopefully allow him to continue running sheep.

The family has been farming in the Koolanooka area, south of Morawa, for 50 years — and while Glenn said wild dogs had probably been in the area for years, it wasn’t until a meeting with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development in 2016 that he learnt what to look out for and realised the dogs were a problem.