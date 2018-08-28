 

A “crazy” wool market

MAL GILL
28 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
“EVERYONE has been operating hand-to-mouth and only buying what they have to, waiting for the better quality wools to start coming through,” said Darren Calder, wool buyer for PJ Morris Wools (p. “I guess everyone got to the point where they had to buy and they just went crazy. “As a trader you’ve got to have some wool behind you and there’s some concerns about supply.

“EVERYONE has been operating hand-to-mouth and only buying what they have to, waiting for the better quality wools to start coming through,” said Darren Calder, wool buyer for PJ Morris Wools (p. “I guess everyone got to the point where they had to buy and they just went crazy. “As a trader you’ve got to have some wool behind you and there’s some concerns about supply."

“IT certainly was the perfect storm,” said Steve Noa, wool buyer for Peter Scanlan Wools (pictured left). “A lot of the larger Chinese indent buyers had sat out that first week back (after the annual three-week recess) but had to jump back in (on Wednesday) to secure some wool. “The low dollar has helped, in US dollar terms we’re back to May levels, (the market) couldn’t go on with it back.

“IT certainly was the perfect storm,” said Steve Noa, wool buyer for Peter Scanlan Wools (pictured left). “A lot of the larger Chinese indent buyers had sat out that first week back (after the annual three-week recess) but had to jump back in (on Wednesday) to secure some wool. “The low dollar has helped, in US dollar terms we’re back to May levels, (the market) couldn’t go on with it back.

IN a remarkable week of record wool sales, buyers at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) appear to have been swept up in what has been described as “a perfect storm”.

“Crazy” was another description, by PJ Morris Wools buyer Darren Calder, of frenetic WWC trading on Wednesday last week, the only day wool was auctioned in WA due to a lack of supply.

The Western Indicator (WI) – a general guide to the strength or otherwise of WA’s wool market – rocketed up 121 cents, or 5.6 per cent, its biggest one-day gain in almost 16 years, as circumstances conspired to favour sellers against buyers.

The WI set a new record of 2279 cents per kilogram clean, 36c higher than its previous record set on June 28, the final WWC trading day of last season.

Records were also set by every fleece micron price guide in the 18-21 microns range at the WWC, Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistics showed.

With no further wool auctions scheduled until next Wednesday and Thursday, traders looking for any type of wool to start restocking empty supply pipelines into China, Europe and India after the end of the financial year had no choice but to join a bidding frenzy and pay the price.

Peter Scanlan Wools buyer Steve Noa said he bought 220 bales of fleece wool on the day and paid more than $1 million for it.

“It certainly was the perfect storm, but while wool was expensive to buy on Wednesday, it was not that difficult to sell on Wednesday night and on Thursday, which is a good thing,” Mr Noa said indicating processors expected to pay more in future to secure a share of an uncertain supply.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock broker Danny Ryan agreed.

“A perfect storm is a good way of putting it,” Mr Ryan said of the predicament wool traders found themselves facing on Wednesday last week.

“But high as they are, I don’t see these prices as unsustainable.

“We’re only going back to where we were in the best weeks of last season and the buyers could afford it then - they mightn’t have liked it, but they could afford it and no one went broke,” he said.

Buyers and brokers agreed a particular set of circumstances led to the price hikes which pushed wool sales gross turnover at the WWC beyond $11.2 million for the day - exceptional, but no record purely because of a small offering.

Due to a lack of wool and the annual recess, Wednesday last week was only the sixth trading day at the WWC so far this season.

Record prices in May and again in June and end-of-financial-year considerations had seen wool pipelines emptied, with no one carrying stocks.

Traders had banked on an increasing flow of wool from early spring shearings to take pressure off supply, lift quality to enable them to average across consignments and constrain prices enough for them to begin restocking.

They need to be carrying some wool before they take on a supply contract in order to be able to guarantee filling the contract and avoid penalties - they have to balance the cost of financing buying and holding wool against a risk of being forced to buy on unfavourable terms just to fill the contract.

Several traders had been quiet during the first two days back after the annual recess, waiting for the influx of new-season wool, but it failed to show.

Wide-spread rains have delayed many shearings by two to three weeks and it may be well into next month before shearing schedules catch up and a steady stream of wool starts flowing into wool stores.

Not prepared to risk waiting another two weeks and what a volatile wool market might do in the meantime, traders had to buy at any price on Wednesday.

In their favour was the Australian-United States currency exchange rate bottoming at its lowest point for nearly two years on the same day.

A local dollar worth just on US72 cents absorbed much of the price hike shock for international buyers who pay for wool in US dollars.

Melbourne and Sydney live auction wool markets also experienced massive price rises last week, driving the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) - an amalgam of prices from all three centres and often quoted as a guide to Australian wool prices - up 99c on Wednesday, its largest daily increase since 2002.

Trading three hours behind the Eastern States, the WWC auctions took the big rises over east and rammed even more money onto them.

While there was insufficient wool in WA to warrant a second auction day last week, solid gains continued at the Melbourne and Sydney centres on Thursday, pushing the EMI up a total of 126c - its biggest weekly increase since 2002.

Nevertheless, the WI still leads the way, 116c higher than the Sydney Indicator, 163c higher than the EMI and 192c higher than the Melbourne Indicator at the end of the week.

To put Wednesday’s meteoric rise into perspective, as the WI set and reset records multiple times last season and moved beyond 1900c/kg for the first time ever, its best weekly rise was 102c for the February 7 and 8 trading days, according to AWEX.

Its best one-day increase last season was 80c back in December.

“We knocked that out of the park,” said AWEX technical controller at the WWC, Andrew Rickwood.

“Although a lot of records were set last season, the rises were incremental and prices moved up steadily,” Mr Rickwood said.

“(On Wednesday) at times the trading was quite surreal.

“It left a number of people here speechless,” he said.

In his usually understated market report Mr Rickwood noted the WWC Merino fleece market “has experienced a day of extreme rises”.

“All types and descriptions sold at levels 130 to 160 cents above those achieved at the previous sale.

“Small impurities were largely overlooked as buyers attempted to secure meaningful quantity of the limited selection.

“The large price increases have resulted in the (WI) and all individual micron price guides achieving new all-time highs, easily surpassing the records set earlier in the year.”

The strong demand extended to Merino skirtings which were 100-130c/kg dearer and also to locks, stains and crutchings wools which were generally 40-60 cents dearer, Mr Rickwood noted.

The buyers’ scramble to secure what they could of the 4460 bales on offer was led by the back row of the auction room with Alan Brown buying for Seatech Industrial and Perry Roberts buying for Lempriere Australia.

Most of the sale was a bidding war between them and buyers in the row immediately in front - Darren Calder for PJ Morris Wools and Russell Fraser for Techwool Trading.

On crutches after knee surgery Mr Brown had not featured in the previous week’s buyers list, but a lack of mobility did not hinder his bidding last week and he snapped up 763 bales, or 17.4pc of the offering, for Seatech.

Lempriere was the next biggest buyer with 624 bales, or 14.3pc, then PJ Morris with 592 bales, 13.5pc, and Techwool with 534 bales, 12.2pc.

The passed-in rate was just 2pc.

Demand was strongest and price rises biggest towards the finer end - 18, 18.5 and 19 microns.

The 18 micron price guide jumped 163c to 2580c/kg, 62c better than its June 28 previous record, the 18.5 micron guide jumped 152c to 2521c/kg, 93c above June 28 and the 19 guide climbed 148c to 2472c/kg and 73c up on its June 28 previous best.

The 19.5 micron guide beat its June 28 record by 50c, rising 155c to finish at 2423c/kg.

The 20 and 21 micron price guides broke June 27 records by 25c and 10c respectively, finishing up 141c at 2388c/kg and up 136c at 2357c/kg.

Merino cardings’ price guide rose 42c to 1534c/kg but was the only WWC price guide not to break a record last week, finishing 30c shy of its January best.

Based on turnover, the average price of a bale of wool sold at the WWC on Wednesday last week was $2566.94.

Melbourne and Sydney wool selling centres are trading this week, Wool Week, while the WWC remains closed because of a lack of wool.

What happens to prices in Melbourne and Sydney this week is expected to set the scene for when the WWC resumes trading next Wednesday.

Page:
1
2
3
4
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
About time: they are serial offenders of breaching both export regulations and animal welfare
light grey arrow
I would appreciate you showing my comments or is this for only sympathetic posts for Tony
light grey arrow
Tony Seabrook you are a disgrace! I have just seen you on ABC - don't you care about tht
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables