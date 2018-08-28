IN a remarkable week of record wool sales, buyers at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) appear to have been swept up in what has been described as “a perfect storm”. “Crazy” was another description, by PJ Morris Wools buyer Darren Calder, of frenetic WWC trading on Wednesday last week, the only day wool was auctioned in WA due to a lack of supply. The Western Indicator (WI) – a general guide to the strength or otherwise of WA’s wool market – rocketed up 121 cents, or 5.6 per cent, its biggest one-day gain in almost 16 years, as circumstances conspired to favour sellers against buyers. The WI set a new record of 2279 cents per kilogram clean, 36c higher than its previous record set on June 28, the final WWC trading day of last season. Records were also set by every fleece micron price guide in the 18-21 microns range at the WWC, Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistics showed. With no further wool auctions scheduled until next Wednesday and Thursday, traders looking for any type of wool to start restocking empty supply pipelines into China, Europe and India after the end of the financial year had no choice but to join a bidding frenzy and pay the price. Peter Scanlan Wools buyer Steve Noa said he bought 220 bales of fleece wool on the day and paid more than $1 million for it. “It certainly was the perfect storm, but while wool was expensive to buy on Wednesday, it was not that difficult to sell on Wednesday night and on Thursday, which is a good thing,” Mr Noa said indicating processors expected to pay more in future to secure a share of an uncertain supply. Westcoast Wool & Livestock broker Danny Ryan agreed. “A perfect storm is a good way of putting it,” Mr Ryan said of the predicament wool traders found themselves facing on Wednesday last week. “But high as they are, I don’t see these prices as unsustainable. “We’re only going back to where we were in the best weeks of last season and the buyers could afford it then - they mightn’t have liked it, but they could afford it and no one went broke,” he said.

Buyers and brokers agreed a particular set of circumstances led to the price hikes which pushed wool sales gross turnover at the WWC beyond $11.2 million for the day - exceptional, but no record purely because of a small offering. Due to a lack of wool and the annual recess, Wednesday last week was only the sixth trading day at the WWC so far this season. Record prices in May and again in June and end-of-financial-year considerations had seen wool pipelines emptied, with no one carrying stocks. Traders had banked on an increasing flow of wool from early spring shearings to take pressure off supply, lift quality to enable them to average across consignments and constrain prices enough for them to begin restocking. They need to be carrying some wool before they take on a supply contract in order to be able to guarantee filling the contract and avoid penalties - they have to balance the cost of financing buying and holding wool against a risk of being forced to buy on unfavourable terms just to fill the contract. Several traders had been quiet during the first two days back after the annual recess, waiting for the influx of new-season wool, but it failed to show. Wide-spread rains have delayed many shearings by two to three weeks and it may be well into next month before shearing schedules catch up and a steady stream of wool starts flowing into wool stores. Not prepared to risk waiting another two weeks and what a volatile wool market might do in the meantime, traders had to buy at any price on Wednesday. In their favour was the Australian-United States currency exchange rate bottoming at its lowest point for nearly two years on the same day. A local dollar worth just on US72 cents absorbed much of the price hike shock for international buyers who pay for wool in US dollars. Melbourne and Sydney live auction wool markets also experienced massive price rises last week, driving the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) - an amalgam of prices from all three centres and often quoted as a guide to Australian wool prices - up 99c on Wednesday, its largest daily increase since 2002.

Trading three hours behind the Eastern States, the WWC auctions took the big rises over east and rammed even more money onto them. While there was insufficient wool in WA to warrant a second auction day last week, solid gains continued at the Melbourne and Sydney centres on Thursday, pushing the EMI up a total of 126c - its biggest weekly increase since 2002. Nevertheless, the WI still leads the way, 116c higher than the Sydney Indicator, 163c higher than the EMI and 192c higher than the Melbourne Indicator at the end of the week. To put Wednesday’s meteoric rise into perspective, as the WI set and reset records multiple times last season and moved beyond 1900c/kg for the first time ever, its best weekly rise was 102c for the February 7 and 8 trading days, according to AWEX. Its best one-day increase last season was 80c back in December. “We knocked that out of the park,” said AWEX technical controller at the WWC, Andrew Rickwood. “Although a lot of records were set last season, the rises were incremental and prices moved up steadily,” Mr Rickwood said. “(On Wednesday) at times the trading was quite surreal. “It left a number of people here speechless,” he said. In his usually understated market report Mr Rickwood noted the WWC Merino fleece market “has experienced a day of extreme rises”. “All types and descriptions sold at levels 130 to 160 cents above those achieved at the previous sale. “Small impurities were largely overlooked as buyers attempted to secure meaningful quantity of the limited selection. “The large price increases have resulted in the (WI) and all individual micron price guides achieving new all-time highs, easily surpassing the records set earlier in the year.” The strong demand extended to Merino skirtings which were 100-130c/kg dearer and also to locks, stains and crutchings wools which were generally 40-60 cents dearer, Mr Rickwood noted. The buyers’ scramble to secure what they could of the 4460 bales on offer was led by the back row of the auction room with Alan Brown buying for Seatech Industrial and Perry Roberts buying for Lempriere Australia.