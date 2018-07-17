 

Australia celebrates over 50 years of wool trade to China

AADVERTISER CONTENT FOR AWI
17 Jul, 2018 06:01 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Australian Merino wool is the perfect fibre for the modern Chinese consumer.
Australian Merino wool is the perfect fibre for the modern Chinese consumer.

Today, Australia exports 271 million kilograms of the natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre to China, a sharp rise from pre-1980 when this figure stood at less than 10 million kilograms.

Once predominately a manufacturing hub, China in recent years has also fast become a large consumer of luxury apparel.

The President of the China Wool Textile Association, Peng Yanli has worked closely with Australian Wool Innovation’s marketing arm The Woolmark Company to promote the continual innovation within the wool textile industry between Australia and China.

Reflecting on her career thus far, Peng Yanli attributes to the success of wool manufacturing in China to a number of key events and initiates.

“Wool is an extremely important element of trade between China and Australia. In the early 1980s, the Australian and Chinese governments signed the Agreement on a Program of Technological Cooperation for Development, confirming wool as an area of cooperation.

“The Chinese government first sent technology officials to work with The Woolmark Company in 1981, which accelerated improvements in production technology, while also speeding up the process of standardisation in China.”

The Chinese textile and apparel market is worth a staggering $2.76 billion as part of China’s transformation into a global powerhouse following its decision to open up to the international economy.

With 1.4 billion people driving a new consumer culture and an economy growing at more than 7% per year, today it seems the only constant in China is change, but what endures is the country’s vast appetite and passion for Australian Merino wool and its deeply committed relationship with Australian woolgrowers.

“From the 20th Century to the present day, The Woolmark Company has always maintained a close working relationship with us. It has helped China’s Textile industry to improve and develop more rapidly in terms of technical training, conferences and exchanges, and standard certification.”

Peng Yanli was in Australia in May as part of the Fibre of Success campaign.

Along with other industry representatives, Peng Yanli was hosted by Jen Smith and the CSIRO team at Chiswick, Armidale.

The group were shown the source of Merino wool and taken to see the Merino Lifetime Productivity project flock.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Absolutely ludicrous that this is even a thing. Should organic farmers be liable if their farms
light grey arrow
GM crops are a dud. They are stalled, with GM seed markets saturated, and failure to deliver on
light grey arrow
Not sure in what universe Wilson think the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources is "an
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables