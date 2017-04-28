FORMER wool broker of the year Greg Tilbrook has become one of the country’s most reputable brokers, climbing from a humble regional wool technician to the State wool manager for Primaries of WA.

He attributes the lift in his professional profile to winning the prestigious National Council Wool Selling Brokers Association (NCWSBA) Wool Broker Award in 2013.

The win gave him the opportunity to travel to South Africa in 2014, where he auctioneered in front of his global peers during the International Wool Textile Organisations conference.

“Travelling to South Africa and seeing the industry over there and how it is run was an eye opener,” Mr Tilbrook said.

“From a career point of view, the award gives you great exposure and lifts your profile to a management level.

“To be selected by your peers as the best in the industry for that year is great recognition and reward for your efforts.”

Now in its sixth year, nominations have opened for the 2017 NCWSBA Wool Broker Award which celebrates excellence in service to woolgrowers, auctioneering and innovation by wool brokers that have been in the wool broking industry for less than 10 years.

“Those that are thinking outside the box and going that extra mile for their client and the wool industry are the ones that, in my experience, have been rewarded through this award,” Mr Tilbrook said.

“You don’t reinvent the wheel but you do have to think outside the box.

“With technology from sheds to export evolving, brokers have a responsibility to be across this technology revolution to capitalise on efficiencies and returns for their client and the industry.”

He said understanding the array of wool marketing opportunities would be critical to successful applicants.

“Being able to read market signals and filtering that information from different sources is important to then advise your clients on how they can maximise their returns,” he said.

“You can do this by using a mixture of wool trading platforms such as auctions, forward markets and online selling.”