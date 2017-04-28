 

Award encourages wool broker careers

ANNABELLE CLEELAND
28 Apr, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Primaries wool manager Greg Tilbrook (left), chatting to a BKB classer on a farm in the Eastern Cape in South Africa in 2014, when he travelled there as part of winning the National Council Wool Selling Brokers Association Wool Broker award.
From a career point of view, the award gives you great exposure
Primaries wool manager Greg Tilbrook (left), chatting to a BKB classer on a farm in the Eastern Cape in South Africa in 2014, when he travelled there as part of winning the National Council Wool Selling Brokers Association Wool Broker award.

FORMER wool broker of the year Greg Tilbrook has become one of the country’s most reputable brokers, climbing from a humble regional wool technician to the State wool manager for Primaries of WA.

He attributes the lift in his professional profile to winning the prestigious National Council Wool Selling Brokers Association (NCWSBA) Wool Broker Award in 2013.

The win gave him the opportunity to travel to South Africa in 2014, where he auctioneered in front of his global peers during the International Wool Textile Organisations conference.

“Travelling to South Africa and seeing the industry over there and how it is run was an eye opener,” Mr Tilbrook said.

“From a career point of view, the award gives you great exposure and lifts your profile to a management level.

“To be selected by your peers as the best in the industry for that year is great recognition and reward for your efforts.”

Now in its sixth year, nominations have opened for the 2017 NCWSBA Wool Broker Award which celebrates excellence in service to woolgrowers, auctioneering and innovation by wool brokers that have been in the wool broking industry for less than 10 years.

“Those that are thinking outside the box and going that extra mile for their client and the wool industry are the ones that, in my experience, have been rewarded through this award,” Mr Tilbrook said.

“You don’t reinvent the wheel but you do have to think outside the box.

“With technology from sheds to export evolving, brokers have a responsibility to be across this technology revolution to capitalise on efficiencies and returns for their client and the industry.”

He said understanding the array of wool marketing opportunities would be critical to successful applicants.

“Being able to read market signals and filtering that information from different sources is important to then advise your clients on how they can maximise their returns,” he said.

“You can do this by using a mixture of wool trading platforms such as auctions, forward markets and online selling.”

NCWSBA president Simon Hogan said the award aimed to raise the profile of and increase the understanding of the important role of wool brokers.

The prize in 2017 is a fully paid trip to attend the 2018 congress of the International Wool Textile Organisation in Hong Kong in April/May 2018.

Arrangements will also be made for the 2017 award winner to visit the wool textile industry and retailers in Hong Kong and southern China.

This has been made possible by the support of the award sponsors – Australian Wool Testing Authority and Fairfax Media, publisher of Farm Weekly.

Past award winners have attended IWTO Congresses in Italy, China, South Africa and, this year, in Harrogate, in the United Kingdom.

Mr Hogan said previous winners visited wool textile mills and wool growing properties in these countries, expanding their experience and understanding of the global wool industry.

NCWSBA is calling for applications from wool broker staff.

Full details and application forms are available from the NCWSBA office, by calling (03) 9311 0152 or emailing ncwsba@woolindustries.org.

Applications close June 23.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

The KPCA Ruralco Field day and Conference The KPCA held its inaugural KPCA Ruralco annual Field day and Innovation Conference in Onslow.
Out and about at clearing sales See who has been at recent clearing sales across WA.

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
The Minister of Ag can use WA's Gene Technology Act 2006 to manage GM & GM-free crops for market
light grey arrow
Time will judge if they can implement what growers are asking for. Not what a director
light grey arrow
Absolutely agreed. Chinese demand for high-quality protein is increasing, as is demand from
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables