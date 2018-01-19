WA wool auctions roared into 2018 with a year-opening, record-shredding two days of sales last week producing the best results for woolgrowers in at least 20 years.

Gross turnover at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week was $28,405,043 on 13,287 bales sold, according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) market information manager Lionel Plunkett.

On those figures, the average price of a bale of wool sold at the WWC last week was $2137.80.

Mr Plunkett said it was the highest WWC weekly turnover since June, 1997, when the sale of 45,275 bales generated $34.3m.

But back then woolgrowers only received an average of $757.72 per bale.

“It’s the highest post-Christmas opening on our database,” Mr Plunkett said.

AWEX took on selling the Australian wool clip after deregulation of the industry and its records go back to 1995.

Mr Plunkett said gross WWC turnover on the opening Wednesday was $14,362,756 with 6981 bales sold and on Thursday it was $14,042,287 with 6306 bales sold.

“That’s also the highest (individual daily turnover for the WWC) on our database,” he said.

All micron price guides across a range of 17.5 to 22, along with the Merino cardings guide and the Western Indicator (WI), ended the opening Wednesday at new AWEX record levels.

They surpassed the previous records – set exactly four weeks earlier on the second last trading day of 2017 – by between 28 and 51 cents per kilogram clean.

By the close of trade last Thursday, those opening day records had been reset a further 6 to 26c/kg higher still.

But the wool market has been higher in the late 1980s under a regulated market with a reserve price.

Mr Plunkett said he could remember mid-micron wools – only the 19 and above micron price guides go back earlier than 2000 at the WWC – hitting 2400c/kg.

At the close of trade Thursday the 17.5 micron price guide was 2496c/kg clean, the 18 guide 2359c/kg, 18.5 guide 2255c/kg, 19 guide 2157c/kg, 19.5 guide 2058c/kg, 20 guide 1954c/kg, 21 guide 1814c/kg, 22 guide 1716c/kg and the Merino cardings guide 1564c/kg.