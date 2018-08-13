A project funded by AWI is looking at whether more widespread supplementing of lambing ewes’ diets with calcium and magnesium can improve lamb survival.

Professor Michael Friend is the principal researcher on the project at the Graham Centre for Agricultural Innovation at Charles Sturt University.

“We know when a ewe goes down with metabolic disorders such as hypocalcaemia (milk fever) or hypomagnesemia (grass tetany) the effects are very obvious,” he said.

“But what this project is more interested in is subclinical metabolic disorders, which is when there are no visual signs that the ewe is in trouble but her magnesium and calcium levels are actually below requirement.”

The researchers began the project by conducting a comprehensive literature review which indicated that, while there were strong indications that magnesium and calcium can play an important role in lamb survival, there was a knowledge gap about when the ewe shows no visible sign of metabolic disorders (a subclinical effect).

EVIDENCE OF SUBCLINICAL METABOLIC DISORDERS

IN LAMBING EWES

The researchers then, in 2016, undertook a study of predominantly twin bearing Merino ewes from 15 flocks from across southern Australia.

They tested the calcium and magnesium status of the ewes and found that even in mobs that do not show signs of metabolic disorders, a large number of ewes across the flocks were deficient in calcium and magnesium.

“These farms had the type of pastures that you wouldn't ordinarily think would have low levels of calcium or magnesium,” Professor Friend said.

“However, once the animals had been grazing on the pasture pre-lambing, we took blood and urine samples that indicated ewes in a majority in the flocks had calcium levels that were deficient, and to a lesser extent magnesium as well.