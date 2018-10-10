 

Boyanup decision expected next year

AIDAN SMITH
10 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE State government is working through its tender process for a replacement to the Boyanup Saleyards but cattle producers in the South West will have to wait until next year for any announcement about its future to be made.

WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA) chairman David Lock said the process was underway with the first round of proposals closing last week, but there wouldn’t be any “clarity” on the issue “until next year” after “serious proposals” were reviewed and a decision was made.

The Boyanup saleyards have been the topic of discussion and review for years and time is ticking on its future, as the site ages and its lease expires in 2022.

The Shire of Capel no longer wants it in its current location.

Liberal spokesperson for agriculture Ian Blayney has weighed into the debate about what the future ownership and management plans for the Muchea Livestock Centre and the replacement Boyanup saleyards should be.

Mr Blayney said the process should include the consideration of a grower-owned and managed co-operative, because there were two issues to be considered – cost and long-term ownership.

“A grower owned and controlled co-operative would have as its focus, lower costs to producers and long-term ownership,” Mr Blayney said.

“Growers and grower bodies have also told me there is $6-8 million remaining from the sale of Midland sale yards.

“I think that money should go towards the capital base of the new co-operative, if it was decided to go down that path.

“Currently, the government is running an expression of interest for a replacement of the Boyanup saleyards.

“I understand the government wants to get out of this space and pass the project to the private sector, rather than considering all options available or listening to producers.”

Mr Blayney said all options should be on the table, including a grower-owned and controlled co-operative.

According to previous statements by the former WAMIA chief executive officer Andrew Williams, there was no money left over from the sale of the Midland yards as that was reinvested into Katanning and other yards.

Farm Weekly understands that a number of tenders have been submitted, but the details are commercially sensitive.

About 60,000 cattle are sold each year through the Elders and Landmark-run Boyanup saleyards.

South West producers have expressed a desire to retain a saleyard in the region due to the distances and costs involved in transporting to Muchea or Mt Barker.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables