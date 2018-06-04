AS wool continues its record-breaking run, jumping more than 100 cents in the past couple of weeks and bursting through the magical 2000c barrier in WA and Sydney, the fibre’s force is being given super cycle status.

Speaking at the 87th International Wool Textile Organisation (IWTO) annual congress in Kowloon, Hong Kong, recently National Council of Wool Selling Brokers Australia (NCWSBA) executive director and IWTO market intelligence committee chairman Chris Wilcox, a 25-year veteran of the industry, said not since the 1980s had the industry seen this sort of momentum.

“At that time we saw a monster super cycle,” Mr Wilcox said.

“In the 30 years since we have had three mini cycles (early to mid 90s, early 2000s and 2010-11) and are again now into another super cycle phase.”

Mr Wilcox said this had been fuelled by a substantial lift in wool prices.

“In 1988 we had 111 weeks of rising prices and are now currently at 113 weeks so we are entering new territory.

“In the late ‘80s Russia was a big buyer, US and European economies were growing and China entered the market, plus production was high.

“Now production is low, near 70 years low, so what is driving price?

“Firstly global wool production is flat, has been for 10 years and we are not seeing any signs of recovery.”

Mr Wilcox said Australia produced 272 million kilos clean in 2017 but that was expected to drop by 1pc this year and a further 1.2pc in 2019.

“Supply wins the battle, but demand wins the war,” he said.

“Stocks of wool are extraordinarily low and Australia and South Africa have been impacted by drought, prompting a sell-off of sheep, hence reduced production.

“The exception is broad wools where the price is languishing at nine-year lows following a significant drop in 2016.

“In New Zealand alone there are 200,000 bales of broad wool in stock, carried over from last year.”

The other softer spot was superfine and ultrafine wools which, although on the upward trend, were yet to surpass their highs of 2011.