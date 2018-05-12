WOOL buyers waiting to pick the bottom of the Australian dollar’s fall against the US dollar, the international wool trading currency, appear to have hit their mark last week.

Buyers representing major Chinese wool scouring and processing interests largely stayed out of the Western Wool Centre (WWC) live auction market until the local dollar bottomed at US74.79 cents.

Then they piled back in.

Renewed demand turned the market around last Thursday and sent prices heading back towards the record territory from the previous week.

As reported last week in Farm Weekly, the Thursday after Anzac Day saw an unusual slide in both the Australian dollar’s value and wool prices at the WWC, despite the dollar’s dip effectively making wool cheaper on international markets.

One wool buyer explained the phenomenon as the major Chinese buyers being “spooked by the double dip” – large losses in dollar value on successive days – and holding back to see how far the dollar was likely to fall.

By the next WWC trading day, Wednesday last week, the dollar’s value had slid further, and so wool prices continued to follow it down, with little apparent appetite for the wool on offer.

The “softer tone”, as Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) technical controller at the WWC Andrew Rickwood described it in his market report, from the previous week “carried” into Wednesday’s trading last week.

“There continues to be a high number of wools yielding below 60 per cent dry and buyers are continuing to discount these lots, contributing to the reduction in the market,” Mr Rickwood said of Wednesday’s trading.

The Western Indicator, a guide to the general strength of the WA wool market, slid a further 10c to 1939c a kilogram clean, according to AWEX statistics.

Price guides for 18.5 to 21 micron wools lost between 15c and 6c, with the finer end of the spectrum losing most ground.

Merino cardings were difficult to sell with the price guide dropping 24c.

A passed-in rate of 8.3pc of the 4204-bale offering was recorded by AWEX at the WWC, well above the national passed-in rate of 5.5pc.