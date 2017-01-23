THE looming Chinese new year (CNY) holiday period is expected to have a soft impact on the Australian wool market, while sheep meat exports are expected to continue unscathed.

Following a three-week recess, Southern region wool sales opened this year to its largest one-day gain in nine months.

Competition for fine wool pushed the Eastern Market Indicator to 1374 cents per kilogram, with 18.5 micron and finer microns jumping a whopping 70 cents.

Rabobank wool analyst Georgia Twomey said the opening sale of the calendar year was a promising sign exports would continue to China throughout the new year celebration period which begins later this month.

Chinese factories shut down for the spring festival holiday period from about January 28 to February 2, when hundreds of millions of workers head to their hometowns.

"The trend is definitely for exports to drop off in January in terms of it being one of the quietest months for the year," Ms Twomey said.

"This is likely a function of both the recess and CNY a contributing factor - although the drop in exports is felt across all of our key markets.

"The trend is fairly consistent across the last few seasons."

Exports to China from September to November were strong and season-to-date volume to China is up 18 per cent, according to Rabobank, with both the Czech Republic and Italy falling in volumes.

In the lead up to the holiday, Ms Twomey partly attributed the wool markets' flurry of activity in December to pressure on Chinese processors to fill orders before shutting next week.

Shipping companies warned customers China's transport networks were at capacity and their shipments must be at ports two weeks ahead of the holiday before the country shuts down.

"There are a number of things at play that will be influencing the market, certainly the mill closures and quieter activity during CNY following the Australian selling recess is one factor to consider," she said.

"What we would expect is things will quieten down in terms of activity at mills and we will get a feel when things resume in February what the appetite is regarding China buying at current levels.