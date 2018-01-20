THE town of Darkan is set to come to life next month when the community hosts its inaugural Darkan Sheepfest on Saturday, February 10.

For some time, there has been a call for agricultural shows to get back to the basics of showcasing the agricultural industry, but more importantly become affordable again and that is exactly what an enterprising Darkan community is trying to achieve with the Darkan Sheepfest.

The event promises to not only celebrate the sheep and wool industry but also promote the local shire.

And also with keeping with aim of being affordable, entry to the event will be just a gold coin donation.

Darkan has a long and proud history associated with the sheep industry and Darkan Sheepfest will certainly recognise this.

West Arthur Shire president and co-inventor of the well-known Harrington Sheep Handling Equipment brand, Ray Harrington, is very excited to see the return of a show in Darkan centred around the sheep and wool industry.

“I have toured most parts of this country and I can honestly say that I think this is one of the best sheep shires in Australia given our soil type and reliable rainfall,” Mr Harrington said.

“Like many districts, we have had some great innovative farmers that have improved and enhanced the sheep industry.

“The development of bugle races in sheep yards, the raising of the boards in the shearing shed, the crutching cradle, VE machine and the jetting machine as far as I know all came from this area.

“However what really excites me is seeing the younger generation coming up through the ranks like the ‘Southern Dirt Young Farmers’ group.

“Their group and groups like them will be our next breed of innovators and events like the Darkan Sheepfest will provide the opportunity for them to get together and start sharing their ideas.”

For those who have little or no knowledge of the sheep industry, the Darkan Sheepfest will have more than enough on offer.

There will be a Sports Shear competition, wool fashion shows, a Merino ewe hogget competition and Old McDonald’s Travelling Farm just to name a few features.