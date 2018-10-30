 

Designers make plans for wool prize winners

MAL GILL
30 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Designers of individual exclusive fashions like this from Green Embassy, created from three metres of fabric made from WA Merino wool provided by Scanlan Wools Pty Ltd, will vie for the Merino Wool Design Awards at Eco Fashion Week Australia 2018 in Fremantle next month. Photograph by Aidan Green.
Designers of individual exclusive fashions like this from Green Embassy, created from three metres of fabric made from WA Merino wool provided by Scanlan Wools Pty Ltd, will vie for the Merino Wool Design Awards at Eco Fashion Week Australia 2018 in Fremantle next month. Photograph by Aidan Green.

SIXTEEN WA fashion designers will compete next month for the Merino Wool Design Award sponsored by Scanlan Wools Pty Ltd and partnering company Sunshine Textile Group from China.

The award, which is part of Eco Fashion Week Australia (EFWA) 2018 in Fremantle, requires the designers – 10 of them are students – to each produce a fashion garment from three metres of Merino wool fabric.

O’Connor wool merchant Scanlan Wools provided the 18.5 micron Merino wool from its woolgrower clients.

It was sent to China and woven at Sunshine’s wool mill, with the fabric returned to Perth and distributed to designers chosen to compete for the award.

Their creations will be shown at a November 15 gala night during EFWA.

The 10 student designers vying for the award are Molly Ryan, Sarina Roose and Dana Checksfield from Curtin University, Maisey Gedded, Philippa Canavan and Winston Felicia Addon from Edith Cowan University and Caitlin Gerken, Pamela Prince, Anika Engelbrecht and Rebekah Grimlinger from South Metropolitan TAFE, Bentley Campus.

The six eco designer labels competing are Scanlan Collective, Skylark The Label, Clawdi, Gemini Kite, Fabric Of Nature and Green Embassy.

“We’re proud to be involved with Eco Fashion Week Australia,” said Peter Scanlan.

“We’re also pleased to provide this talented group of fashion designers with raw, but expertly produced, pure superfine Merino wool fabric sourced from wool growers in our fabulous State of Western Australia and produced by our Chinese partners, Sunshine.

“We can’t wait to see what is created and urge our WA wool growing community to come to see their wool on show.”

Mr Scanlan said he would also try to have the designs displayed at next year’s Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

EFWA creator and chief executive Zuhal Kuvan-Mills said the organisation, which highlighted ethically produced fashion, conservation and sustainability education, was proud to promote WA Merino wool.

“Showcasing the product of WA Merino wool growers, while featuring the creativity of WA designers to our world eco media that is travelling to Australia for the week-long EFWA event in Perth, is very uplifting to our team,” Ms Kuvan-Mills said.

The second annual EFWA will feature collections by Curtin University and Edith Cowan University fashion design students and the Anita Moon Awards and Australian Made Best New Designer Award.

Another 13 Australian and international fashion designers’ work will be showcased in a collaborative show – the EFWA Upcycling Challenge with each creating one runway look from men’s dress shirts.

Community events will include mending workshops, fashion swaps, pop-up op shops, eco seminars and a designer showroom offering work from Australian designers.

For EFWA 2018 event details, including runway schedules and links to buy tickets, see ecofashionweekaustralia.com

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables