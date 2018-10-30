SIXTEEN WA fashion designers will compete next month for the Merino Wool Design Award sponsored by Scanlan Wools Pty Ltd and partnering company Sunshine Textile Group from China.

The award, which is part of Eco Fashion Week Australia (EFWA) 2018 in Fremantle, requires the designers – 10 of them are students – to each produce a fashion garment from three metres of Merino wool fabric.

O’Connor wool merchant Scanlan Wools provided the 18.5 micron Merino wool from its woolgrower clients.

It was sent to China and woven at Sunshine’s wool mill, with the fabric returned to Perth and distributed to designers chosen to compete for the award.

Their creations will be shown at a November 15 gala night during EFWA.

The 10 student designers vying for the award are Molly Ryan, Sarina Roose and Dana Checksfield from Curtin University, Maisey Gedded, Philippa Canavan and Winston Felicia Addon from Edith Cowan University and Caitlin Gerken, Pamela Prince, Anika Engelbrecht and Rebekah Grimlinger from South Metropolitan TAFE, Bentley Campus.

The six eco designer labels competing are Scanlan Collective, Skylark The Label, Clawdi, Gemini Kite, Fabric Of Nature and Green Embassy.

“We’re proud to be involved with Eco Fashion Week Australia,” said Peter Scanlan.

“We’re also pleased to provide this talented group of fashion designers with raw, but expertly produced, pure superfine Merino wool fabric sourced from wool growers in our fabulous State of Western Australia and produced by our Chinese partners, Sunshine.

“We can’t wait to see what is created and urge our WA wool growing community to come to see their wool on show.”

Mr Scanlan said he would also try to have the designs displayed at next year’s Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama.

EFWA creator and chief executive Zuhal Kuvan-Mills said the organisation, which highlighted ethically produced fashion, conservation and sustainability education, was proud to promote WA Merino wool.

“Showcasing the product of WA Merino wool growers, while featuring the creativity of WA designers to our world eco media that is travelling to Australia for the week-long EFWA event in Perth, is very uplifting to our team,” Ms Kuvan-Mills said.