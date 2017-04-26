INSPIRATION rather than retaliation was the motive for a one-woman photographic tour of 16 working WA wool sheds to document the story of what happens with wool.

Professional photographer and wool classer Chantel McAlister – she recently qualified as a master classer – admitted her The Truth About Wool campaign could easily be misconstrued as a promotional counter punch to controversial People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) campaigns.

The most controversial of PETA’s anti-wool industry advertisements and video clips last year featured American TV actor Joanna Krupa naked, smeared with fake blood holding a fake, bloodied, supposedly newly-shorn lamb with the headline “Wool: The Naked Truth”.

It followed a 2015 PETA campaign featuring Australian musician Jona Weinhofen holding the same fake bloodied lamb.

Mr Weinhofen ducked a WAFarmers’ invitation to go to a WA shearing school to learn the facts about shearing after it raised more than $4000 in donations in about 10 days to bring him here from South Australia to attend a course.

Last month a PETA billboard in Victoria’s Western District branded shearers as users of the drug ‘íce’ with the wording “Dave has been up on ice for three days. Shearing and drugs don’t mix”.

Ms McAlister, 34, who grew up in Brisbane but fell in love with a shearer and the wool industry when she was 19 and moved to his family’s property at Meandarra in Queensland’s Western Downs region, said she could understand people assuming her campaign was a counter attack.

“I don’t see it so much as retaliation but as inspiration,” Ms McAlister said after finishing stage two – the first WA leg through the Great Southern and part of the central Wheatbelt – of her The Truth About Wool campaign.

“I’m inspired by wool, it’s a totally natural fibre, and there are some wonderful characters who work with sheep and wool.

“I wanted to show people why wool inspired me and maybe it will inspire them too.

“Also, there’s museums and a shearers’ hall of fame dedicated to the history of the wool industry in Australia, but I wanted to record the people who are working in the industry right now.