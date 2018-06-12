FOURTH-generation Woodanilling woolgrower Des Shackley has no plans to follow a neighbour’s lead and sell the woolshed.

Lamenting the loss of some woolgrowers who left the industry during 10 years of poor wool prices before wool’s current record-breaking run, Mr Shackley recalled how about two years ago a neighbour sold sheep and the woolshed.

“A young farmer up the road put the shearing shed on the market and somebody came and took it,” Mr Shackley said on Wednesday last week during a visit to the Western Wool Centre (WWC) to see the last of his Whatanine stencil wool clip sold.

“It was there and then it was gone,” he said.

“It was one of those sheds from back when wool was good, with a saw-tooth roof – a good shed.

“We’ve had 10 years of very poor wool prices and getting through those is really a credit to the people who have stayed with sheep and now, hopefully they’ll be rewarded for it for some time.

“For those that got out it would be an uphill battle to get back into sheep now because of the costs.

“For those that stayed in there’s been costs involved in feeding and maintaining flocks, but at least now (record wool prices) give you some incentive to spend money replacing fences and upgrading sheep yards and stuff that should have been done years ago,” he said.

Mr Shackley farms with wife Marlene, son Wayne who is now “calling the shots” and his wife Sandy, trading as DF Shackley & Co.

They run about 4000 lambing ewes, about 2000 wethers, another 1000-1500 ewe hoggets and their ewes are lambing now.

The Shackleys held fleece wool back from its annual shearing last September.

“We sold the oddments straight after shearing but we did predict last year that the wool might go up about this time so we put some (fleece wool) aside so we’ve got a bit to sell,” Mr Shackley said.

“We only had 30 bales in today, but we’ve been selling down over the last couple of weeks.

“This is the best price we’ve ever got so we’re obviously very happy.”