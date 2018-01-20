“IF you can’t make a profit out of sheep at the moment you shouldn’t be farming,” was the view of West Brookton woolgrower Len Simmons after the first trading day of the year at the Western Wool Centre (WWC).

Mr Simmons, who classes his own clip, sold 63 bales from an October shearing on the record-breaking opening trading day of the year for a sweep-the-floor average price of 1403 cents a kilogram greasy and to a top of 1533c/kg for his main line of 10 bales.

Yields for his 19-20 micron wool ranging from 71 to 75 per cent with very low vegetable matter (vm) contamination of 0.6pc or less.

“They’re the best prices I’ve ever seen since I’ve been back on the farm (47 years), they’re well above valuation,” said a very happy Mr Simmons after all his wool sold and with no obvious penalty for a line of nine bales of weaner wool with a longer-than-usual staple measuring 111 millimetres.

“I brought it (wool clip of 93 bales) down and got it tested straight after shearing so I knew what the results were,” he said on Wednesday last week at the WWC.

“We just keep a watch on the market and sold a few (bales) along the way.

“Carl (Primaries of WA wool broker Carl Poingdestre) suggested we put the remainder of it up on the first day and if we didn’t like how it (market) was looking we could always withdraw it.

“It’s been a really good season as far as we’re concerned.

“We’re all livestock, we don’t grow any crop, we buy all our feed in – we had 90 tonnes of lupins delivered Monday – and I still shear half the sheep myself.

“We shore 3800 sheep and lambs in October.

“We had to hand feed fairly heavily, but we got through.”

Mr Simmons said favourable sheep meat prices also helped profitability.

“We had 1600 lambs last year which we’ll have to offload so we’ll probably get as much from our sheep sales as we did from our wool sales,” he said.

“We sold our cull ewe hoggets straight out of the shearing shed and got $130 a head for them from an on-farm private sale.