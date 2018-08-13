 

Hassell urges WA growers to have a say

13 Aug, 2018 06:54 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
WA's representative on the national WoolPoll panel John Hassell is urging all levy-paying woolgrowers to have their say in next month's WoolPoll 2018.
WA's representative on the national WoolPoll panel John Hassell is urging all levy-paying woolgrowers to have their say in next month's WoolPoll 2018.

HAVING active roles in WA’s wool and grains industries, Pingelly producer John Hassell realises the importance of having a say on remote decisions potentially affecting his livelihood.

The former CBH Group director and WA’s representative on the national WoolPoll panel, Mr Hassell has reminded WA woolgrowers they had a chance next month to have a say on what portions of their wool cheque levy is spent on research and development (R&D) and on marketing wool over the next three years.

Mr Hassell said he hoped levy-paying woolgrowers would feel strongly enough about their industry’s future to vote in WoolPoll 2018.

He said with high wool prices there was a risk woolgrowers would be complacent about the poll.

The poll will determine whether the two per cent levy of the past three years is maintained and how revenue derived from it will be spent by Australian Wool Innovation (AWI).

“Prices are so good that growers might naturally focus on other areas of their farming operations, particularly here in WA, where the majority of mixed farmers will look to cropping towards the end of the year,” Mr Hassell said.

“Farmers need to have their say and not let others speak for them.

“Our other challenge is that while WA farmers are very innovative and do some amazing stuff, they’re also very individualistic and self-supporting – they don’t like to go charging out and getting involved elsewhere.

“A vote in WoolPoll is a chance that wool producers have every three years to vote on the amount they want spent on researching industry issues, developing new technologies and marketing wool to the world.

“No vote means no say.

“Wool producers need to think about their industry’s future, think about the investment that’s gone into marketing and R&D and what it’s returned and vote.”

Mr Hassell and wife Michelle run a mixed-farming enterprise 25 kilometres east of Pingelly and this season shore 3500 ewes and 700 lambs, as well as implementing a cropping program of wheat, canola, lupins, oats and hay over 1000 hectares.

Their sheep numbers have doubled in the past two years to take advantage of a buoyant wool market for their 17-19 micron fleece wool.

The recent rains were a welcome relief for both enterprises.

Mr Hassell said eligible woolgrowers would receive a voter information kit shortly, which will include all the information they need to make an informed decision, as well as the levy rate options.

“This year’s voter information kit is very comprehensive and contains more financial detail than ever before,” he said.

“I encourage woolgrowers to take the time to review the documents and complete their ballot paper online, by mail or fax.”

Voting in WoolPoll 2018 opens on Monday, September 17 and closes on Friday, November 2.

p More information: visit woolpoll.com.au

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables