 

Industry has bright future: AWI candidate

MAL GILL
04 Nov, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
James Morgan in the sheep yards on Outalpa station. He is seeking a second term on the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) board and has been recommended to shareholders by a board nomination committee and personally endorsed by AWI chairman Wal Merriman.
James Morgan in the sheep yards on Outalpa station. He is seeking a second term on the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) board and has been recommended to shareholders by a board nomination committee and personally endorsed by AWI chairman Wal Merriman.

AS a commercial woolgrower, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) director election candidate James Morgan believes he has a closer affinity to the average wool levy payer than some of his peers.

“I like to think I represent the commercial woolgrower as well as the studs,” said Mr Morgan on Monday evening, at home on Outalpa station in South Australia’s north east pastoral country, much closer to Broken Hill than to Adelaide.

First elected to the AWI board in November 2013, he is seeking re-election for a second term, along with fellow directors Colette Garnsey and Paul Cocking.

Like Ms Garnsey, who brought valuable end-product marketing experience to the board, Mr Morgan, 55, has been recommended to shareholders by the AWI board nomination committee which vets candidates as required under a statutory funding agreement with the federal government.

Longstanding AWI chairman Wal Merriman also personally endorsed him in a controversial private letter to Wool Producers Australia shareholders last month.

Mr Morgan agreed it was flattering to have Mr Merriman endorse his qualities as a director.

“I’m comfortable with that,” Mr Morgan said.

“My personal ambition is to always do a good job in everything I try to do, so it’s a positive to have other board members acknowledge that you are.”

Although he grew up in Adelaide, Mr Morgan was always destined to join his family’s pastoral business.

He is a direct descendent of Peter Waite who opened up the north-east pastoral runs in South Australia in 1868 with Sir Thomas Elder.

After completing a diploma in farm management at Glenormiston Agricultural College in Victoria’s western district, he spent a year jackarooing on Wyvern station, run by the Field family in western New South Wales (the family shearing up to 40,000 sheep, before returning to family holdings in South Australia.

Apart from managing Outalpa with wife Alexandra and their children, Mr Morgan is managing director of the Morgan and Wells families’ Mutooroo Pastoral Company (MPC) which holds about 24,281 square kilometres in the same area.

It is medium to low-rainfall country either side of the Barrier Highway to Broken Hill and butting up to the dog fence along the State border.

MPC runs Poll Merinos and Poll Herefords on four family stations, Mutooroo, Mulyungarie, Lilydale and Manunda, as well as its own internal sheep stud to produce flock replacements.

Mr Morgan said a sheep property in Victoria’s high-rainfall western district was sold off to expand MPC’s South Australian holdings, including buying Quinyambie station from S Kidman & Co in 2010.

“I think we were first to buy property from the (Kidman) family when they decided to sell it (pastoral empire) off,” Mr Morgan said.

As well, he manages his mother’s property in the Liverpool Ranges area of the Hunter Valley which runs a Roseville Park bloodlines Merino flock and Angus cattle.

Through his mother’s family, descendants of BH MacLachlan, he has cousins connections with the giant Jumbuck Pastoral Company which has sheep and cattle stations across WA, Northern Territory and South Australia.

“I’ve been through the industry highs of the late ‘80s and the lows of the period that followed,” Mr Morgan said.

He said he believed that commercial woolgrower background provided additional benefit and insight on the AWI board.

“I’ve got a good understanding of the industry and the problems that ordinary woolgrowers experience with dog attacks, pests and poor seasons,” Mr Morgan said.

“I’ve made a number of trips to WA as an AWI director and when I talk to woolgrowers at events like Wagin Woolorama we are on the same wavelength.

“I see the world the same way they do.”

But he acknowledged the necessary skills in different areas of others on the board.

“We have some really high quality people I think on the board and there is collectively a great deal of knowledge about the industry.

“We work very well together and a lot of the decisions we make on big issues are consensus decisions,” he said.

As chairman of AWI’s science and welfare committee in his first term, Mr Morgan oversaw the presentation of research and technology advancements to the board, but he also acknowledged AWI’s important role in marketing Australia’s wool clip.

“A lot of its marketing push has been driven really hard and very successfully during the Merriman chairmanship,” Mr Morgan said.

Irrespective of the controversy surrounding Mr Merriman, the recommendation of AWI contractor and former Wool Exchange Portal working group chairman Will Wilson for a directorship and about proxy votes for the November 17 annual meeting, Mr Morgan said he believed corporate governance of AWI was sound.

“I value my integrity, it’s how I run my own business,” he said.

“I’m not going to be a part of something that is not run the same way.”

His belief “there’s a pretty bright future for wool” was reinforced by woolgrower trips to Vietnam and China during his time as an AWI director and Mr Morgan said AWI played an important role in relaying that message back to woolgrowers and educating them on industry development.

“Publications like ‘Beyond the bale’ convey so much information.

“The quality of the Australian wool clip has improved significantly I think in my time in the industry.

“All the measurement, genetics and breeding that has gone into wool has had an amazing effect on the quality of our wool.

“I’m pro-objective and subjective measurement of sheep because I believe they are equally important tools for us,” he said.

Mr Morgan said he hoped to be returned because there were industry issues he would like to help resolve.

“I think the mulesing issue is being used as a divisive tool by those out on the fringe, I think the decision whether to mules or not is entirely up to individual woolgrowers, but it’s a really important issue,” he said.

“In medium rainfall areas mulesing can be a valuable management tool, but I would like to see an effective alternative developed that is more acceptable to the general public.

“I also believe we also need to look at the situation with shearing.

“It’s a $700 million bill for woolgrowers and it keeps going up each year.

“But I don’t think the professionalism of the (shearing) industry has lifted each year along with the price.”

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

is wool and dairy writer for Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables