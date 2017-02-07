THE percentage of wool levies being spent on marketing compared to research and development is under scrutiny as wool production fails to recover during a time of high returns.

Last financial year, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) spent nearly 60 per cent of its $76.6 million annual expenditure on marketing and 40pc on research and development.

This compares to a close 50pc split of Meat and Livestock Australia's $172.4m annual expenditure between research and development and marketing.

Despite wool prices in the past three years performing in the 100th percentile, wool production has plummeted nearly 30pc since 2005/06, from 2.5 million bales to 1.8m last season.

Former AWI board member and Sheep CRC chair, John Keniry, said the lack of research and development focus for the wool industry had failed to improve the costs of production compared to efficiencies generated in other commodities which compete for the same land.

"In particular there has been less focus on the application of modern genetics to wool producing sheep, as compared with the lamb industry which has been revolutionised by the use of more sophisticated breeding technologies," Mr Keniry said.

"These days, it is about the sheep rather than about wool or meat.

"There hasn't been enough focus on optimising the genetics between meat and wool."

Dr Keniry said the reduction in wool production had been mainly in the broader range microns, above 18m, partly due to the relative value of meat to wool.

In the pastoral regions which were traditionally broader wools, shortages of shearers coupled with the increased value of meat led many growers to move to Dorpers, while goats had also offered good returns.

He said cropping in marginal areas had partly replaced medium wool sheep due to improvements in technology such as zero till.

"Woolgrowers have not had the opportunity to vote on the proportion of the levy that should be spent on marketing versus research," he said.

"They have only had the opportunity to vote on the levy and AWI nominates the split between marketing and research."