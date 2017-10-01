AUSTRALIAN Wool Innovation (AWI) is seeking young wool industry applicants for its 2018 Breeding Leadership skills course.

The biennial course, which has trained more than 130 people nationally since its inception in 2002, is open to people aged 25-35 years and working in the wool industry in any capacity.

The five-day program covers leadership and personal development topics of working in teams – accountability, communicating expectations and decision making – and understanding yourself with personality typing.

It also covers fundamental business management issues of strategy, understanding your business and industry, adapting for the future, entrepreneurship, innovation and managing change.

AWI said the course would be delivered from Sunday, February 18 to Friday, February 23, 2018, in Clare, South Australia, by Rural Directions Pty Ltd, an agribusiness consulting company.

The program includes a day bus tour to visit local leaders in a range of industries.

Emily King, AWI manager woolgrower education and capacity building, said the Breeding Leadership course was a very rewarding program for anyone working in the wool supply chain or service industries.

“As I travel the country in my role, I am constantly working with past participants of Breeding Leadership and I am thrilled with their achievements and ongoing commitment to the wool industry,” Ms King said.

“The longevity of the course demonstrates the value provided to both individual participants and the wool industry.

“By supporting this program, AWI aims to increase the number of enthusiastic, influential, dynamic and dedicated leaders that can contribute into the future.”

Sam Neumann from South Australia who did Breeding Leadership 2016, said the course allowed participants to look at topics vital to business but outside their usual operating scope.

“The group benefited from having these topics ‘translated’ into a language and practical application that we understand and use,” Mr Neumann said.