RESURGENT demand on Thursday last week put paid to suggestions wool buyers had maxed out their credit cards in a November pre-Christmas shopping spree.

A two-sale price slump at the Western Wool Centre (WWC), and Melbourne and Sydney centres also, prior to Thursday appears to have been a steadying correction for a market considered by some to be in danger of turning the tender festive season lamb into overdone mutton.

It helped ease concerns about post-Christmas wool supply, with more passed-in lines being returned to wool stores to be re-offered after the WWC's three-week Christmas-New Year recess.

Exceptional prices and a great season in WA, compared to a wet one over East, have run stocks in local wool stores right down, prompting broker concern about sourcing sufficient Merino wool to meet market demand until the start of autumn shearing.

Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) national figures tell the story.

At almost the season halfway mark, year-on-year 2016-17 has seen a 6.97 per cent increase - that is 53,642 bales - to take the national total of bales offered for sale to 823,378.

So far, 93.2pc or 767,820 bales have sold.

Having climbed 98c in six sale days since the last correction, the Western Indicator (WI) topped out at 1450 cents a kilogram clean on Wednesday, November 30 - a five-year high.

It eased the following day, but when prices started to slide again from the first sales on Wednesday last week, suggestions Scrooge had snatched back credit cards were quick to surface.

Brokers muttered about buyers - who have spent up on big sale offerings this season - having hit credit limits and the story seemed to have several sources, giving a perception of authenticity.

Also, national weekly wool sales turnover topped $72 million according to AWEX for a second week in a row, after four weeks with turnover ranging from $64.7 to $68.7m, adding further financial plausibility.

But Thursday's trading put paid to speculation about credit limits restricting buyers' ability to bid freely.