AUSTRALIAN Wool Innovation (AWI) has created a new management position in response to recommendations of the past two statutory reviews of its performance.
Nigel Gosse, who has been based out of London as AWI’s country manager United Kingdom and Turkey since April 2016, has returned to Sydney as general manager operations.
The position is a new one, created in line with review recommendations aimed to transfer some of the responsibility for running AWI’s day-to-day operations from chief executive officer Stuart McCullough to allow him to “focus on more strategic activities”.
The new position will be endorsed by chain-of-command changes which rationalise direct reporting to Mr McCullough who, according to AWI, receives 18 direct reports.
“Nigel’s appointment is the result of the implementation of one of the 82 recommendations included in the Review of Performance (ROP, delivered by EY in July) with the new position created to strengthen the employment practices of AWI,” Mr McCullough said last Thursday.
“As a fifth-generation woolgrower with extensive experience in several facets of the wool industry, Nigel has been instrumental in shaping the United Kingdom and Turkey office into its current position, establishing several major and successful campaigns and projects including adidas, Woolmark Performance Challenge, Campaign for Wool and the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange with Eco Age.
“He has also worked closely with government representatives in a number of countries on collaborative events while providing support across the supply chain with the United Kingdom, Turkish and Chinese mills.
“Nigel’s appointment is evidence that AWI has welcomed the report and thought hard about what we do.
“We are committed to maintaining our industry leadership position and acting in the best interests of Australian woolgrowers.”
Mr Gosse said he was pleased to return to Sydney and was excited about the challenge of his new role.
“It’s a great industry and I’ve enjoyed working across the supply chain in various roles, including my time so far with AWI, which have combined to provide me with a broad understanding of the global wool market and its supply chain,” Mr Gosse said.
“This is a great opportunity to continue to add value to the industry and to Australian woolgrowers who thoroughly deserve the resurgence in price, which has been based on building awareness for nature’s miracle fibre and converting this to increased demand.
“The wool industry is changing rapidly with innovative technology and a growth in global demand for premium Australian wool.
“There are so many opportunities to deliver benefits to our growers and help them navigate through some of the real and important challenges they face.”
The need for a chief operating officer or chief of staff to “supplement” Mr McCullough’s role was highlighted as the sixth of eight recommendations from the 2015 ROP covering the 2013-16 wool levy period.
AWI agreed with the recommendation to create a position and set a “milestone for delivery” date of “by June 2016”.
It was one of several recommendations from the 2015 ROP where implementation was considered “incomplete” at the end of the specified adoption period.
EY incorporated them into the 82 recommendations of this year’s ROP covering the 2016-19 levy period.
The other “incomplete” implementations from 2015, according to EY, were AWI addressing conflicts of interest in its corporate governance policy, lack of formal succession planning to identify skill gaps on its board and insufficient processes to effectively monitor and evaluate projects.
AWI submitted its implementation plan for the 82 recommendations from the latest ROP to the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) last Friday.
A spokeswoman for AWI said the plan would be reviewed by DAWR this week and it was hoped it could be published tomorrow.
Once the plan was approved by DAWR, it was AWI’s intention to update its ROP implementation portal with details so woolgrowers can follow the progress, she said.
The spokeswoman declined to be drawn on whether the submitted plan includes a date for an extraordinary general meeting early next year of AWI shareholders to consider nine ROP recommendations that AWI’s solicitors have said relate to the organisation‘s constitution.
In a letter emailed to wool industry bodies in August, AWI chairman Wal Merriman suggested an extraordinary meeting may be called early next year so shareholders could consider and vote on the constitutional recommendations.
Mr Merriman’s letter stated AWI’s first priority was to fund the company so it wanted to wait until after the current WoolPoll vote and the new levy for the 2019-22 period was finalised at this year’s November 23 annual general meeting before asking shareholders to vote on constitutional issues, to avoid any confusion.