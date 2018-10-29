AUSTRALIAN Wool Innovation (AWI) has created a new management position in response to recommendations of the past two statutory reviews of its performance.

Nigel Gosse, who has been based out of London as AWI’s country manager United Kingdom and Turkey since April 2016, has returned to Sydney as general manager operations.

The position is a new one, created in line with review recommendations aimed to transfer some of the responsibility for running AWI’s day-to-day operations from chief executive officer Stuart McCullough to allow him to “focus on more strategic activities”.

The new position will be endorsed by chain-of-command changes which rationalise direct reporting to Mr McCullough who, according to AWI, receives 18 direct reports.

“Nigel’s appointment is the result of the implementation of one of the 82 recommendations included in the Review of Performance (ROP, delivered by EY in July) with the new position created to strengthen the employment practices of AWI,” Mr McCullough said last Thursday.

“As a fifth-generation woolgrower with extensive experience in several facets of the wool industry, Nigel has been instrumental in shaping the United Kingdom and Turkey office into its current position, establishing several major and successful campaigns and projects including adidas, Woolmark Performance Challenge, Campaign for Wool and the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange with Eco Age.

“He has also worked closely with government representatives in a number of countries on collaborative events while providing support across the supply chain with the United Kingdom, Turkish and Chinese mills.

“Nigel’s appointment is evidence that AWI has welcomed the report and thought hard about what we do.

“We are committed to maintaining our industry leadership position and acting in the best interests of Australian woolgrowers.”

Mr Gosse said he was pleased to return to Sydney and was excited about the challenge of his new role.

“It’s a great industry and I’ve enjoyed working across the supply chain in various roles, including my time so far with AWI, which have combined to provide me with a broad understanding of the global wool market and its supply chain,” Mr Gosse said.