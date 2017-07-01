 

Low prices trigger wool market extremes

ANNABELLE CLEELAND
01 Jul, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

THE Australian wool market has proven that low prices are the best cure for low prices.

Fine Merino wool is receiving well-deserved premiums this financial year, while years of inflated crossbred prices have resulted in prices tumbling this season.

“For an extended period, fine wool received very low premiums and bottomed-out in the middle of last year – but low prices cure low prices,” said Mercado analyst Andrew Woods, Independent Commodity Services, Wagga Wagga, New South Wales.

“They were low for long enough for buyers to see they were good value, but a heap of buyers hopped in and the nature of the supply chain means processors are committed and they have to keep buying.

“Obviously the demand has swung far enough to outweigh supply.”

This season, the Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator averaged 1398 cents a kilogram clean, peaking at 1551c/kg in March after a low of 1283c/kg in November.

The Northern regional indicator peaked in March at 1641c/kg, after bottoming at 1316c/kg in September and averaging 1465c/kg for the season.

The Southern regional indicator peaked at 1499c/kg in May, after a low point of 1257c/kg and averaged 1362c/kg.

In the west, the regional indicator experienced its high this month, at 1567c/kg, with the lowest price of 1344c/kg in September, for a seasonal average of 1451c/kg.

Fine wool, 17 to 19 MPG, has risen on average 23 per cent on last season’s average prices.

Mr Woods said while low prices promote consumption, the reverse was also true.

“Crossbred prices have retreated from their price highs of 2011-2014, and with the broader micron categories returning to levels that they traded in before 2011,” he said.

“Interestingly it looked like there might be a structural change (in the crossbred market) and then bang, it was back to where it was before, although the strong broad Merino prices are helping fine crossbred prices.

“Chinese buyers hopped into the crossbred market because it was seen as reasonably good value following 2011-12 when Merino prices went through the roof.

“This pushed-up prices for a couple of years which was unusual and almost looked like it would stay.”

Crossbred prices, using 28 MPG, averaged 729c/kg at eastern sales, a fall of 14pc on last season.

Reaping the rewards of the reinvigorated fine wool market is demand for broad Merino wools.

The seasonal high for broad wool, or 23 MPG, was 1395c/kg, received last week at Melbourne’s Brooklyn auction. Nationally 23 MPG averaged 1393c/kg, back 4.4pc on last season.

“The trade keep reporting low stock through the supply chain which is helping prices for broad Merino wool,” Mr Woods said.

“Total fresh shorn wool supplies haven’t picked up by much and stock is low in the system.

“High prices are telling us there is an imbalance, with supply on the low side.

“Late in the season there has been a reaction to the rise of fine wools and increased attention on broad Merino wool, which came through in April and May.”

One of the season’s lucrative “super strong” gems has been the Merino Carding market, which hit 1251c/kg in the West, for a national average of 1137c/kg this season.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

is the national sheep and wool writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I went to the State barrier fence coastal - end yesterday - and was appalled at the state of
light grey arrow
The days of DAFWA having the bulk of GRDC funding in WA are long gone, they can't even
light grey arrow
In a domestic market situation I can see why this would be supported but in a 90% export market
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables