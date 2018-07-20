Tri-Solfen is a topical product applied after mulesing and contains local anaesthetic agents to alleviate pain, and haemostatic and antiseptic agents to reduce bleeding and promote healing.

In the six and a half years since Tri-Solfen was first registered, it has become widely used – three-quarters of Merinos mulesed now receive pain relief.

Ilium Buccalgesic® OTM, a buccal formulation containing the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) meloxicam, was registered in 2016 for the alleviation of pain associated with castration and tail docking in sheep and in October 2017 the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) approved Buccalgesic for the alleviation of pain associated with mulesing.

The meloxicam product from Troy Laboratories is a pre-operative analgesic, administered as a viscous solution between the inside of the cheek and molar teeth of sheep from where it is absorbed into the blood stream.

A recently concluded research project – co-funded by AWI, CSIRO and Troy Laboratories Pty Ltd – provides a welfare assessment of Tri-Solfen® and the Meloxicam-based Ilium Buccalgesic® OTM product, on female lambs for mulesing.

The research was undertaken by CSIRO at Armidale, NSW. CSIRO Principal Research Scientist, Alison Small, said the research demonstrated the efficacy of Buccalgesic, alone and in combination with Tri-Solfen, in reducing the pain responses of female lambs and female weaner lambs that underwent surgical mulesing.

“The use of the analgesic agents Buccalgesic and Tri-Solfen singly or in combination provides analgesic benefits that persist for at least six hours post mulesing based on behavioural observations, and up to 24 hours based on physiological parameters,” Dr Small said.