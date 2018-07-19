Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), through its marketing arm, The Woolmark Company has launched its Wool Education Centre in Donghua University’s Shanghai International College of Fashion and Innovation (SCF).
The newly-opened education centre emphasises the benefits and versatility of Australian Merino wool to students and visitors, building on the strengths and resources of the fashion and textile industries and provides a platform to share insights and innovations.
The centre will also launch programs designed to connect, inspire, and educate all those along the global wool supply chain.
The Wool Education Centre was established to explore all the possibilities of Australian Merino wool, share first-hand news on current trends or new technology and provide students, designers, industry partners and retail brands with the latest information on supply chain developments.
The Woolmark Company will also host workshops and forums at the education centre for aspiring designers to discover wool’s unique characteristics.
As a research space devoted to this natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre, the new education centre highlights the unique farm-to-fashion journey and the stages of wool manufacturing.
Students can learn about the process of turning fibres into yarn as well as the latest information on The Woolmark Company’s innovations.
Visitors can also refer to The Wool Lab sourcing guides for details on the season’s newest commercially available wool fabrics.
“Donghua University is the ideal tertiary institution in China to launch the Wool Education Centre as its fashion and textile science programs are well established and well respected in the country,” explains Jeff Ma, The Woolmark Company’s Country Manager, China.
“The Wool Education Centre is a place for students and designers to study wool in an interactive and informative environment.
“Designers are welcome to seek inspiration by browsing The Wool Lab to discover the wide variety of fabrics and yarns currently available as well as the trends forecasted for upcoming seasons.
“The education centre is also open to collaborating with partners throughout the supply chain and provide a platform for exhibitions and conferences.”
Shanghai International College of Fashion and Innovation is an international fashion college under the cooperation between Donghua University and University of Edinburgh.
SCF always insists on cultivating first-class talents to promote the development of the fashion industry in Shanghai, China and further afield.
The newly opened facility will complement the Wool Resource Centre in Hong Kong and strengthen the presence and importance of wool in the Asia region.
The Centre comes under AWI’s trade education and extension strategy.
Please contact WEC@wool.com for more information on upcoming workshops or to reserve the space for events.
About Donghua University:
Donghua University (DHU), formerly China Textile University, was founded in 1951.
Located in the downtown area in Shanghai and adjacent to Hongqiao Economic Development Zone, DHU is one of the state-key universities directly under the Ministry of Education of China.
Its feature disciplines, such as Fashion Design, Textile Engineering, International Trade, Material Science, and Information Technology have received high reputation both domestically and abroad.
DHU is a multi-disciplinary university with a wide range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs across a vast field of disciplines including engineering, economics, management, literature and art and so on.
About Shanghai International College of Fashion and Innovation:
Shanghai International College of Fashion and Innovation (SCF), which is a subordinate school under DHU, is a non-profit Chinese-foreign cooperatively-run educational institution.
SCF will introduce world-class models in design education, with each disciplinary programme run in partnership with arenowned international institution.
Following the approval from the Ministry of Education of China in February 2014, SCF has launched two undergraduate progammes: Fashion Innovation and Fashion Interior Design, under the cooperation between Donghua University and University of Edinburgh.
Further cooperation will be carried out with London College of Fashion.
Through collaborating with leading international institutions, incorporating of domestic and international approaches, and focusing on both theoretical and practical trainings, SCF is exploring new models of international cooperation, introducing first-class international education systems, bringing together first-class international faculties, developing first-class fashion related disciplines, and cultivating first-class talents for fashion and creative industries.