Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), through its marketing arm, The Woolmark Company has launched its Wool Education Centre in Donghua University’s Shanghai International College of Fashion and Innovation (SCF).

The newly-opened education centre emphasises the benefits and versatility of Australian Merino wool to students and visitors, building on the strengths and resources of the fashion and textile industries and provides a platform to share insights and innovations.

The centre will also launch programs designed to connect, inspire, and educate all those along the global wool supply chain.

The Wool Education Centre was established to explore all the possibilities of Australian Merino wool, share first-hand news on current trends or new technology and provide students, designers, industry partners and retail brands with the latest information on supply chain developments.

The Woolmark Company will also host workshops and forums at the education centre for aspiring designers to discover wool’s unique characteristics.

As a research space devoted to this natural, renewable and biodegradable fibre, the new education centre highlights the unique farm-to-fashion journey and the stages of wool manufacturing.

Students can learn about the process of turning fibres into yarn as well as the latest information on The Woolmark Company’s innovations.

Visitors can also refer to The Wool Lab sourcing guides for details on the season’s newest commercially available wool fabrics.

“Donghua University is the ideal tertiary institution in China to launch the Wool Education Centre as its fashion and textile science programs are well established and well respected in the country,” explains Jeff Ma, The Woolmark Company’s Country Manager, China.