A SPECIAL one-bale lot of ewe hogget wool averaging 13.9 microns and selling for 3090 cents a kilogram greasy was the highlight of trade at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) recently. It was the highest greasy price paid at the WWC in more than 10 years according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) technical controller Andrew Rickwood. At that price the super soft wool was worth more than $43/kg clean, valuing an average-weight bale of it at better than $7500. It was appraised as MF5S and had test statistics of 78 millimetre staple length, 44N/kt staple strength, 1.4 per cent vegetable matter and a yield of 71.4pc. Mike and Erna Morrissey, Westbrook Merino and Poll Merino stud, West Dale, produced the wool with their flock based on Karori Merino stud bloodlines from the New England region of New South Wales. In late July they tested 418 of 460 white tag ewe hoggets which were carefully shorn by Tom Reed, Jumbuck Shearing, in early August. Mr Morrissey classed his own wool and selected the finest of the fleece for one special bale which was put up for auction by Dyson Jones last Thursday into a soft WWC market steadying after a steep fall the previous day. It was purchased by PJ Morris Wools on behalf of New England Wool Pty Ltd, a company set up in 1990 by two major Italian spinning and weaving businesses to source ‘best’ style superfine wools in Australia, New Zealand and later also in South Africa. Mr Morrissey on Monday said the special bale achieved a milestone ambition 14 years into an ongoing personal quest to prove it is possible in WA to produce strong superfine wools with a 4kg cut per head and at a stocking density of nine sheep to the hectare. “We’ve been trying to crack $30 (a kilogram) for some time now as a sort of target,” Mr Morrissey said. “We got to $29 a year ago. “We are trying to produce a better wool than cashmere, a wool which has a low resistance to compression (softness) like cashmere but without the processing problems associated with the length and slipperiness of the cashmere fibre.”

Mr Morrissey said wool from 415 of the 418 ewe hoggets had tested at 100 per cent comfort factor and the shearing, done at rate of only 100 a day to ensure no nicks, produced a number of bales below 16 microns - the special bale contained no wool over 14.2 microns. He said he was initially unsure whether to put the wool up for auction last week but relied on advice from Dyson Jones wool broker Peter Ryan that there was interest in it. “The market was coming down a bit so I wasn’t sure whether I should leave it in there (for sale),” Mr Morrissey said. “I withdrew three other bales of wool under 15 microns from the sale. “I was a bit disappointed, it (withdrawn bales) was strong wool - better than 50N/kt which is hard to achieve with fine wool - and they only valued it at $24 (a kg greasy),” he said. Mr Morrissey, who has been an innovator and long-time advocate of resistance to compression testing, said achieving 3090c/kg for his wool was as big a thrill as Westbrook winning Supreme Champion Fleece at the 2015 IGA Perth Royal Show and Champion Ultrafine Fleece three years in a row from 2015-17. The sale was commercial vindication of his sheep breeding and wool producing philosophies, he said. “I’ve copped a bit of criticism in the past because as chairman of Wool Comfort Australia (a group which aimed to produce super soft wool) I spent money investigating European next-to-skin wool which didn’t turn out to be what it was claimed to be. “A number of people have disagreed with what I have been trying to achieve so it is very satisfying to see the wool sell at that price,” he said. Mr Morrissey put the success of his breeding program for soft, strong superfine wool down to a ram called Red One, son of a ram he bought from Karori in 2012 and mated with Karori bloodline ewes he bought at a NSW dispersal sale when he was unable to buy ewes direct from the stud. “He throws very long stapled super soft wool in all his progeny, he’s just a gift from God,” he said.

“Now we’re getting some good money for our wool we can afford to test our theories a little bit more. “We’ll see if we can upset a few more people by producing a good cut as well as strong, soft superfine wool.” Mr Morrissey already appears to be well down that track, with his young rams producing a 4kg cut from a seven-month shearing. He thanked his wife Erna, Rob and Katrina Blomfield from Karori, Wayne Marshall from Micron Man, Tom Reed and Peter Ryan for their help and support. By MAL GILL A COMBINATION of AFL grand final fever in Melbourne and holiday mode in China appears to have been behind a lack of interest in WA wools at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week. Because of the grand final parade public holiday in Melbourne on Friday sales at the Melbourne wool centre – the main Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) live auction selling centre – were moved forward a day. So the first AWEX wool auction last week was a stand-alone sale in Melbourne on Tuesday and the market dropped like a stone – down 16-56 cents across the board for the 17-25 micron price guides and with the mid to fine microns hardest hit. On Wednesday at the WWC – and to a lesser degree at the Sydney wool selling centre – the market followed Melbourne’s lead, plus added some additional buyer disinterest. The WWC price guides for 18 to 22 micron fleece wools shed between 58 and 96 cents as buyers resisted competing for anything other than the very best lines of the small 3052 bale offering. The Western Indicator (WI) plunged 74c. Returned from the 2018 Nanjing Wool Market Conference and visits to Australian wool clients in China, AWEX technical controller at the WWC Andrew Rickwood in his market report noted seller resistance to lower prices. “Sellers were very reluctant to accept the reduction in price, by the end of the day over 55 per cent of the fleece was passed in,” Mr Rickwood said. On Thursday, with only 2985 bales on offer, buyers generally halted the price slide and bid up the mid micron wools across the 19-20 price guides to steady the market.