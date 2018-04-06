 

Pink goes the shears for fundraiser

The Jumbuk Shearing team in action at last year's 'Shearing For Liz' day where a record $21,500 was raised for the National Breast Cancer Foundation. The fifth annual shearing event will be held at the Davies family's Cardiff stud property at Yorkrakine on Friday, April 13, 2018, where everyone is welcome to attend.
THE Jumbuk Shearing team is gearing up to shear for charity at the ‘Shearing for Liz’ day at Yorkrakine next week.

The fifth annual ‘Shearing for Liz’ day will be held at the Davies family’s Cardiff stud shearing shed on Friday, April 13, 2018.

And the shed will again be a sea of pink as the team sweats it out to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

The event has raised more than $50,000 for NBCF since its inception in 2013 and continues to grow each year.

Last year’s ‘Shearing for Liz’ day raised a record amount of $21,500.

The Jumbuk Shearing team will shear about 240 Cardiff stud ram lambs and donate all their wages to the NBCF.

With continued support from agricultural organisations and other fundraisers, event organisers are hoping to break the record again this year.

Everyone is welcome to attend the day and support the important cause.

With a minimum donation of $100, people have the opportunity to watch a full day of shearing with a commemorative stubbie holder, wood-fired pizzas and refreshments served from 4pm.

The ‘Shearing For Liz’ day was organised by Jumbuk Shearing’s Tom Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 following an eight-year battle with breast cancer.

Mr Read said they were proud of the ‘Shearing For Liz’ day’s achievements over the past four years and thanked everyone for their continued support and said the team was looking forward to raising more funds to continue the good work done by the NBCF.

He thanked the Davies family for its incredible efforts in putting the event together, the Jumbuk Shearing team and others for donating their hard earned wages, corporate supporters and everyone who shows their support.

Quentin Davies said his wife Dianne and daughters were proud to host the event and looked forward to raising awareness and valuable funds for NBCF

He said they appreciated the overwhelming support they received last year and hoped everyone could attend.

People who can’t attend the event can still donate to the cause by contacting Tom Reed and Quentin Davies or visiting Liz’s Give In Memory page on the NBCF website.

Business interest and donations toward the event are also welcome.

For more information contact Quentin Davies on 0408 346 519 or Tom Reed on 0432 443 406.

