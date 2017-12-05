“WE well and truly dodged a bullet this year,” is the assessment of woolgrower Will Carrington-Jones, Warringa, Kojonup, of the current season.

“It was a very, very dry start and we basically had only 55 millimetres of rain for all of March, April, May, June and half way through July,” Mr Carrington-Jones said during a recent visit to the Western Wool Centre (WWC).

He was there with his shearing contractor of 12 years, Louanna Jury of Jury Shearing, Kojonup, to see 169 bales from an early September shearing of ewes and hoggets sold.

Mr Carrington-Jones’ wethers were shorn in early July and lambs were being shorn last week.

He admitted to having an abundant supply of oats on farm – initially the result of some bad luck which ultimately turned out to be good luck – that helped him get his flock through to September and some green feed.

“We were lucky, due to delivery difficulties with a particular variety of oats we were able to store probably one and a half times what we would normally store and that turned into a Godsend because the feeding through has been a lot longer than what we normally do,” Mr Carrington-Jones said.

“We still normally feed through – part of our lambing program is to feed lambs on ewes, that way the winter weaning lambs already understand the feeding regime, so it makes it terribly easy to get young sheep through after that.

“We would normally keep feeding through well and truly into August as a general plan, but it became a matter of necessity this year.

“(Then) I picked up a completely unforecast and unexpected 20-odd millimetres of rain which turned the season around and it’s been very soft ever since – I think we’ve only had two frosts and they were minor.

“We were able to keep on with pasture fertiliser and stuff like that, that has made a big difference to the year, so we’ve ended up with good pasture feed now and adequate water to get through (summer).

“Pasture wise, I think we’re now looking as good as we did last year and all the gaps have filled in, but whether the quality is there or not we don’t know, and we won’t know until we get to February just how things have panned out.”