 

RAMping up repro

ADVERTISER CONTENT FOR AWI
18 Aug, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Matt Playford, Hamish Drury, Ellie Bigwood and Jock Munro at the recent Gulgong RAMping Up Repro workshop.
Matt Playford, Hamish Drury, Ellie Bigwood and Jock Munro at the recent Gulgong RAMping Up Repro workshop.

TO help woolgrowers get the most from their rams, Australian Wool Innovation (AWI), in partnership with Zoetis, has developed a new, hands-on workshop called RAMping Up Repro.

The half-day workshops are being rolled out across the country via AWI’s state networks, using leading local deliverers.

AWI Manager, Woolgrower Education & Capacity Building, Emily King, said the RAMping Up Repro workshop is designed to give producers the skills across the key components of what drives ram performance, to help improve the profitability of woolgrowers’ enterprises.

“RAMping Up Repro covers the importance of ram health and pre-joining management, giving growers an understanding of the effect of how best practice ram management impacts on reproductive performance” she said.

“This workshop provides a hands-on guide to making ram examination practical and achievable and helps woolgrowers manage their ram teams with confidence to make the most of their investment.”

Sheep Connect NSW co-ordinator Megan Rogers says RAMping up Repro is a very practical workshop to assist with best practice ram preparation on commercial properties.

“As we all know, rams have an important function, and they require careful management and preparation that starts a few months out from the start of joining.

“The workshop focuses on timing of preparation of rams, as well as the practical aspects of preparing rams for joining” she said.

“Topics covered include nutrition and condition, animal health and management, checking the 4Ts (teeth, toes, tackle and testicles), managing shearing, assessing for structural soundness, and all things in between.

“The beauty of this workshop is that all participants are able to participate in the practical sessions, meaning that they are more confident in using this management on their own properties with their own sheep.

“We know that hands-on learning is very valuable in this context, and these events are an excellent example of using a practical setting to improve the skills and confidence of the attendees.”

The RAMping Up Repro workshops complement AWI’s popular Lifetime Ewe Management course which helps woolgrowers manage the nutrition of their breeding ewes and maximise reproduction efficiency.

For more information on upcoming RAMping Up Repro workshops in your area, contact your AWI State network co-ordinator or visit the website.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
They'd be better off following Minister MacTiernan's suggestion and putting the money into a
light grey arrow
So very obvious that not all Vets are animal- friendly. Seems there are those who support and
light grey arrow
My goodness. Sheep won't have to be fed,,transported or shorn any more and all those people will
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables