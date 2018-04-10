THE largest pastoral shearing operation in Australia, Rawlinna station, has pushed through about 64,000 head of Merinos in the past 10 weeks for a total wool clip of 1500 bales.

With wool prices fetching record highs, the 1500 bales of 22-23 micron adult wool clip and the 19-19.5 micron for younger sheep, which they usually grow, are expected to return about $3 million.

The more than one million hectare property, which includes a portion of the Nullarbor Plain, is part of the Jumbuck Pastoral company and is being temporarily managed by Ross Wood, who came out of retirement to oversee the station until another manager could be found.

Mr Wood previously managed the station and retired 10 years ago, until returning last January.

He said the two-storey, 16-stand shearing shed had been running at almost full capacity this season with 28 staff on the shearing team – operating 14 to 15 of the stands each day.

Mr Wood said the contract shearers would average 200 sheep each and put through about 2500 head per day.

“We started on February 12,” Mr Wood said.

“There’s a lot of sheep coming in and out, and processed on any one day.”

He said about 7500 head went through the three-stage cycle each day – completed sheep were moved out and a group of new ones were brought into the yards to follow those that were already drafted.

Mr Wood said the team of 20 station staff faced a raft of issues when they conducted mustering and shearing.

“We do several musters a year, using aircraft and motor bikes,” he said.

“It can be up to 100 kilometres to get them to the shearing shed and there’s always a few stragglers.”

Mr Wood said he would wait until after the main body of sheep were processed before going back and rounding up the stragglers for their own health and consistent management.

“You have to get them all – if not you will have problems with lice and the quality of the wool,” he said.

“You have to physically get them into the shed.”

Mr Wood said once at the yards there were issues with ensuring the sheep were watered and drafted.