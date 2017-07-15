WOOL test and wool auction statistics tell the tale of a record-breaking 2016-17 season just concluded in WA.

Australian Wool Testing Authority (ATWA) data released Monday showed the number of bales tested in WA jumped 10.9 per cent to 433,034 in the year to June 30 compared to the previous season, reversing a long-term decline.

The WA jump in number of bales tested compared to increases of just 3.5pc and 2.7pc in Victoria and New South Wales, the two States producing more Merino wool than WA.

A national bale numbers increase of 4.9pc was statistically skewed by Queensland’s much smaller wool industry bouncing back from drought, but still demonstrated how WA’s wool industry outperformed the rest of Australia in 2016-17.

Drilling deeper into ATWA statistics confirms just how good a season it was for WA woolgrowers.

Average yield – the amount of wool determined by ATWA to be available for processing after greasy wool is cleaned – rose by 1.5pc to 64.1pc for fleece and 61.4pc for cardings.

The national average yield increase was less than half that in WA.

Vegetable matter in WA wool declined on average by 0.3pc but increased by the same amount nationally, the average staple length of WA wool increased by 1.6 millimetres – 1mm more than the national average – to 89mm and the average diameter of WA wool increased by 0.3 of a micron to 20.1, while the national average remained static.

The season provided green feed in many areas of the State right through to March and was reflected by a 3.1pc drop in mid-break wool, with 45.3pc of WA’s clip tested by ATWA as mid-break – the lowest level in Australia last season.

That statistic is particularly important to wool processors.

If wool fibre breaks in the middle under tension the processor is left with two unusable short lengths, but if it breaks near the base or tip, the longer piece in the middle can be used.

WA’s average hauteur – fibre strength measurement – increased by 2.4N/kt to 73.6N/kt - the strongest wool in Australia last season.