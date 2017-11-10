AN exclusive long-term contract has whet the appetite of a European fabric maker who is appealing to the very best Australian superfine woolgrowers to partner with them to help feed the growing demand for luxury and active wear fabrics.

There are only 20 members in the current Reda Future Project, set-up by 152 year-old Italian fabric maker Reda, who meet the quality standards of set by the country’s largest integrity scheme, SustainaWOOL.

Last year, Reda chief operating officer Francesco Botto Poala said the company acquired 1500 bales of 15.8 to 19.2 micron wool from this exclusive group, and they were hungry for more.

“We buy 22,000 bales annually so we would like to partner more closely with more like-minded wool growers,” Mr Botto Poala said.

“There is not enough wool at the moment available in the market with the characteristics we want and need, like quality, traceability, environmental sustainability and being non-mulesed.”

Currently, Reda acquires an estimated 4000 bales from New Zealand accredited under the ZQ program and 4000 SustainaWOOL bales – a large proportion of these via special grower contracts.

The remaining 14,000 bales is purchased through the Australian auction system

But Mr Botto Poala wants to shift this breakdown in favour of accredited wool.

“We hope to acquire all 18,000 bales from Australia as SustainaWOOL accredited – as fast as possible,” Mr Botto Poala said.

“With 700 farms now accredited under SustainaWOOL we are heading in the right direction.

“But we don’t have a magic wand – farmers don’t have magic wands.”

The Reda Future Project growers commit to delivering wool of the highest quality, as well as the highest credentials for animal health and welfare, social responsibility and environmental practices.

With the extra on-farm expectations came financial reward with growers offered a three to five-year contract and receiving prices from 15 to 35 per cent above the auction prices in the first year.