JEFF Munns, Beacon, has done what many a former mixed farmer turned cropper wishes they could do too because of high wool prices over the past 12 months.
After 12 years running Dorpers as part of his enterprise mix, Mr Munns has returned to Merinos and is already planning his first six-month shearing early next year.
Not one to do things by halves, Mr Munns is back in Merinos in a big way.
Since July last year he has bought in a breeding flock of 3000 ewes, mostly five and a half year olds, and is building towards an eventual flock size twice that.
He has installed new sheep yards and is about to start building a new four-stand shearing shed in the middle of his sheep and cropping enterprise.
It will take over main shearing duties from an existing 1960s era shed and a more serviceable 1970s shed that is unfortunately located at the far end of the two properties he farms with sons David and Alby.
The older shed was used for an even-up shearing – producing his first wool clip in 12 years – in July and again last month to shear lambs and hoggets, but its shortcomings were obvious given Mr Munns’ plans.
His aim is to expand the Merino wool enterprise from the current 30 per cent sheep, 70pc cropping split to about half each of their 18,000 hectares.
The plan is to produce non-mulesed, ideal top-making staple length wool from twice-a-year shearings to maximise its appeal to the widest possible spread of European, Chinese and Indian buyers and potentially attract best prices.
The return from wool in comparison to other enterprises was the major reason Mr Munns bailed out of Merinos in favour of Dorpers in the first place.
Visiting the Western Wool Centre last Thursday with Primaries of WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook to watch his new enterprise’s first lambs and hoggets wool sold, Mr Munns said potential return was now the reason he decided to jump back into Merinos.
Increasing ryegrass resistance to herbicides meant sheep were an integral part of farming at Beacon, he explained.
“We just can’t keep cropping because we’ve got resistance coming along.
“One thing about sheep, they don’t care about resistant ryegrasses - they love them - plus it takes the risk away a bit,” Mr Munns said.
He confirmed a dry autumn and winter last year resulting in the poorest cropping season he could recall at Beacon had also influenced his decision.
“Things have changed a lot since I was last in Merinos,” Mr Munns said.
“I went out of wool probably about 12 or 13 years ago and went into Dorpers but I decided that now the wool market has come back again it is worth giving it another go.
“I think I’ve come back at the right time,” he said as he watched four bales of his 19.7 micron, 74.7 per cent yield hogget wool sell for 1662 cents per kilogram greasy, followed by four bales of lambs wool at 1609c/kg.
Three bales of lambs wool pieces sold for 1000c/kg and although passed in at auction, a five bale line of lambs wool was sold privately immediately afterwards for 1320c/kg.
“The hogget wool was only five and a half months’ but the sheep were brought in from Calcalling near Mukinbudin so they come from similar conditions to what we have.
“We like that long free-growing wool and easy care animal.
“We’ve gone down the track where we are not going to mules and we’re planning a shearing in February and then we’ll go back (and shear again) in July.
“We’ve got 3000 breeding ewes at the moment.
“Of course we’ve had to buy them in so it’s been a costly exercise, plus I had to buy a heap of Merino rams.
“We’ll probably get to 6000 ewes so we’ll probably be shearing 10,000 sheep twice a year.”
Mr Munns said he started buying Merinos back in July last year after selling off his Dorpers.
“I was lucky because I picked the drought last year,” he said.
“I sold all my sheep (Dorpers) before April so they were in good condition and brought good numbers (prices).
“We were selling good quality Dorpers so we were getting $150 each.
“The average price we paid for (Merino) ewes was probably $120 a head, but we were buying five and a half year olds.
“It was just a swap over – similar numbers – and when we bought back in we had a good feed year at the end of last year because of good rains in August.”
But Mr Munns said feeding his new flock earlier this year had been a struggle.
“We had a late start and had no stubble from last year because it was the worst drought we’ve ever had out there.
“But we managed to get by and when it did start to rain, it rained pretty consistently so we’ve had a pretty good year as far as feed goes and for cropping,” he said.
Key to being able to get back into Merinos, Mr Munns said, was having maintained infrastructure for sheep.
“We’ve been keeping our fencing up to scratch because we’ve been running Dorpers, we’ve kept the water going and we’re actually building a new shearing shed, that’s coming in about a month,” he said.
“We’re actually putting quite a modern shed in, air conditioned so we can have shearers out there in January if we need to.
“One of the hardest things for us is actually getting shearers out there because we’re right on the edge (of the agricultural area).
“Coming in like us after 12 years, it’s also difficult to find shearers because they get their set runs.
“We are going to look after them and put a really good shed in.”
Another important factor enabling him to get back into Merinos, Mr Munns said, was the support of Daniel and Alby.
“I’m lucky, my boys like having them on the farm,” he said.