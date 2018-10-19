JEFF Munns, Beacon, has done what many a former mixed farmer turned cropper wishes they could do too because of high wool prices over the past 12 months.

After 12 years running Dorpers as part of his enterprise mix, Mr Munns has returned to Merinos and is already planning his first six-month shearing early next year.

Not one to do things by halves, Mr Munns is back in Merinos in a big way.

Since July last year he has bought in a breeding flock of 3000 ewes, mostly five and a half year olds, and is building towards an eventual flock size twice that.

He has installed new sheep yards and is about to start building a new four-stand shearing shed in the middle of his sheep and cropping enterprise.

It will take over main shearing duties from an existing 1960s era shed and a more serviceable 1970s shed that is unfortunately located at the far end of the two properties he farms with sons David and Alby.

The older shed was used for an even-up shearing – producing his first wool clip in 12 years – in July and again last month to shear lambs and hoggets, but its shortcomings were obvious given Mr Munns’ plans.

His aim is to expand the Merino wool enterprise from the current 30 per cent sheep, 70pc cropping split to about half each of their 18,000 hectares.

The plan is to produce non-mulesed, ideal top-making staple length wool from twice-a-year shearings to maximise its appeal to the widest possible spread of European, Chinese and Indian buyers and potentially attract best prices.

The return from wool in comparison to other enterprises was the major reason Mr Munns bailed out of Merinos in favour of Dorpers in the first place.

Visiting the Western Wool Centre last Thursday with Primaries of WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook to watch his new enterprise’s first lambs and hoggets wool sold, Mr Munns said potential return was now the reason he decided to jump back into Merinos.

Increasing ryegrass resistance to herbicides meant sheep were an integral part of farming at Beacon, he explained.