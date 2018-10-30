 

Scanlan rejigs to safeguard its future

30 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Wool buyer Steve Noa (, accountant Michael Collins, Karen Smith, Caroline Feeney (nee Scanlan), store manager Darren Shivers, Marie Browne (nee Scanlan), family friend Gerard O'Brien, Louise and Christine Scanlan and Emily Linke (nee Scanlan), with business founders Margaret and Peter Scanlan in front, celebrating the creation of Scanlan Wools Pty Ltd.
A WA wool industry institution has changed more than its name in a succession plan, ensuring a legacy of expertise and the next generation’s involvement is maintained into the future.

After more than three decades as Peter Scanlan Wools, the O’Connor wool merchant has become Scanlan Wools Pty Ltd.

Peter and Margaret Scanlan, who took a gamble in 1986 and borrowed money to establish the business at it Chamberlain Street address, have retained a controlling interest but their management team and five daughters now also have a say in the future of the business.

Store manager Darren Shivers, who started in the industry when he was 16, Karen Smith who worked with Mr Scanlan at Melco Pty Ltd before he started his business and wool buyer Steve Noa, who has more than 20 years’ experience dealing with Chinese woollen mills, are now shareholders.

So are the Scanlan daughters Caroline Feeney, Marie Brown, Emily Linke and Louise and Christine who have become the third-generation involved in the wool trade.

Mr Scanlan, 74, who followed his father Frank into the wool industry and was one of the first Australian businessmen into China after it opened its borders to international trade in 1980, said he would eventually become executive chairman.

But at present Avon Valley woolgrower, Fremantle property developer, Planfarm chairman and family friend Gerard O’Brien was acting chairman, Mr Scanlan said.

Mr Scanlan said it was Mr O’Brien in the first place who raised the succession issue and planning for the business into the future.

“He was with us in China last year,’’ Mr Scanlan said.

Peter and Margaret Scanlan, together with Mr Noa, hosted an 18-day tour of China for 38 woolgrowers who visited a mix of tourist attractions and the world’s major wool processors.

“We were just talking, but what he said made me think and he offered to help set it up for the future,” Mr Scanlan said.

“I’m glad we did it because if we hadn’t, eventually we might have had to shut the doors, but this way the business continues on.

“It’s only fair on the farmers who have been with us a long time – we are often dealing with the second and third generation on the farm – so that they know what’s happening into the future.

“It also keeps a very experienced wool team together.

“Darren and Karen have been with me from the start and Steve has great experience with China.

“With the three of them and me (Mr Scanlan has 57 years’ experience in the industry having started with Hulme Wool Scouring when he left school) I would say, without a doubt, that we have the most experienced wool team in the country,” he said.

Scanlan Wools has a strong association with Sunshine Textile Group in China, one of the world’s major garment manufacturers.

For the past two years, Scanlans has provided local wool and Sunshine has created fashion apparel from it that has been worn by models at the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama in a demonstration to woolgrowers of what happens to their wool beyond the farm gate.

Louise Scanlan, who runs her own formal clothing hire business, has been involved in those Woolorama fashion shows.

Sister Emily Linke and cousin Leanne Greig (nee Scanlan) have created and run their own business, Scanlan Collective, producing and marketing a stylish range of Merino wool children’s clothing from a Scanlan woolstore in O’Connor.

They have used the family’s knowledge and experience to source the wool and have it knitted and dyed in Australia and the garments manufactured in Perth.

FarmWeekly

