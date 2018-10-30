A WA wool industry institution has changed more than its name in a succession plan, ensuring a legacy of expertise and the next generation’s involvement is maintained into the future.

After more than three decades as Peter Scanlan Wools, the O’Connor wool merchant has become Scanlan Wools Pty Ltd.

Peter and Margaret Scanlan, who took a gamble in 1986 and borrowed money to establish the business at it Chamberlain Street address, have retained a controlling interest but their management team and five daughters now also have a say in the future of the business.

Store manager Darren Shivers, who started in the industry when he was 16, Karen Smith who worked with Mr Scanlan at Melco Pty Ltd before he started his business and wool buyer Steve Noa, who has more than 20 years’ experience dealing with Chinese woollen mills, are now shareholders.

So are the Scanlan daughters Caroline Feeney, Marie Brown, Emily Linke and Louise and Christine who have become the third-generation involved in the wool trade.

Mr Scanlan, 74, who followed his father Frank into the wool industry and was one of the first Australian businessmen into China after it opened its borders to international trade in 1980, said he would eventually become executive chairman.

But at present Avon Valley woolgrower, Fremantle property developer, Planfarm chairman and family friend Gerard O’Brien was acting chairman, Mr Scanlan said.

Mr Scanlan said it was Mr O’Brien in the first place who raised the succession issue and planning for the business into the future.

“He was with us in China last year,’’ Mr Scanlan said.

Peter and Margaret Scanlan, together with Mr Noa, hosted an 18-day tour of China for 38 woolgrowers who visited a mix of tourist attractions and the world’s major wool processors.

“We were just talking, but what he said made me think and he offered to help set it up for the future,” Mr Scanlan said.

“I’m glad we did it because if we hadn’t, eventually we might have had to shut the doors, but this way the business continues on.