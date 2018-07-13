A new AWI-funded study has investigated the effect that wool, cotton and polyester sleepwear each have on the sleep quality of older adults (aged 50-70) under warm conditions.

Consistent with previous research in relation to younger adults, the new research found that a better night’s sleep is achieved when sleeping in wool.

Shifts in global demographics are working in favour of the wool industry.

One aspect of this is the growth of the ‘working age empty nester’ segment – those older adults who are maintaining income (by working later in life) but have fewer dependents (their kids have left home) and hence have higher than average disposable income.

As their bodies get older, people in this segment have changed their consumption patterns towards things like fitness and health care.

As we all know, there are plenty of negatives associated with an aging body (many of them involving gravity!) but one aspect of note for this article is that quality of sleep tends to decrease with age.

The sleep of older adults compared to younger adults is more fragmented and lighter with reduced duration of deep sleep.

Furthermore, warm environments easily disrupt sleep and this is especially the case in older adults, who have been shown to have poorer thermoregulation than younger adults.

Sleepwear plays several crucial roles in thermoregulation. Fabrics made from natural fibres allow higher rates of heat and moisture transfer than synthetic fibres thereby promoting thermal comfort.

A dry wool fibre, for example, absorbs moisture vapour up to about 35% of its dry weight in saturated air, whereas cotton can absorb around 24% and polyester fibres below 1%.

The effects of sleepwear fibre type on the sleep of older adults have never previously been studied.