HARVEST cannot come soon enough for the Spark brothers, Michael and Peter, who farm at Dowerin and are looking to turn their Merino flock out onto stubble.

“We’re struggling for sheep feed at the moment,” Michael Spark said on a visit last week to Primaries of WA’s woolstore.

He, wife Kelly and children Charlie, 3, and Olivia, 18 months, along with Peter and the brothers’ nephew Zach Sinclair who works on their farm, also toured the Australian Wool Testing Authority and the Western Wool Centre (WWC) at Bibra Lake to see part of the family’s Happy Valley wool clip sold.

“We’re still hand feeding, there’s no (green) feed there, it’s shocking,” Michael said.

“The crops are looking good, (after rains last month) they’ve come back quickly, but the feed never got a chance to get ahead.”

Seasonal conditions had caught them out, carrying more stock than usual after last year.

Michael said they mated 3000 ewes this year and their total flock numbers about 5000 “with some orange tags”.

“Normally we can get away with it with agistment but we couldn’t this year because of the conditions.

“We looked as far away as Esperance (to agist part of the flock) and thought we might be able to get something there, but no.

“We’ve been as far as Kojonup with them before.”

Michael said they would probably harvest their first canola crop in more than 10 years before the end of the month.

“It was probably a bad year to decide to do canola again – it’s not the worst crop in the district but it’s pretty ordinary,” Michael said.

“Where it’s good, its good, but where it’s bad, it’s bad.”

But they were pretty happy with wheat and barley crops on a neighbouring property bought during the year.

Those crops would also probably be harvested at the end of the month.

Crops on leased properties 140 kilometres north had failed.

“There’s nothing on the lease blocks – that’s sheep feed.”

Sheep brought back recently from the lease blocks for shearing had also struggled this year, while another flock had thrived there for the two previous years.