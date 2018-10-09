LOCAL shearing legend Kevin Gellatly has been honoured by shearing supplies company Heiniger by having his picture printed on the front of a wool press.

Mr Gellatly, one of only three Western Australians inducted into the Australian Shearers Hall of Fame, was a shearing supplies representative for Heiniger for 25 years, as well as shearing instructor and shearing competitions commentator.

Without Mr Gellatly knowing, a photograph of him teaching shearing technique at the WA College of Agriculture, Morawa, last October to student Emma Hankison of Kalannie, was reproduced on the front of a Heiniger wool press and unveiled at the IGA Perth Royal Show last week.

Heiniger has previously produced a one-off especially decorated wool press to commemorate a special occasion, but this is the first time it has honoured a person for their contribution to shearing by putting their picture on a wool press.

Heiniger’s WA territory sales manager, Nungarin shearer and colleague at shearing demonstrations and competitions, Todd Wegner and his wife Jilly, and other industry associates of Mr Gellatly came up with the idea and were successful in keeping it a secret from him.

“I didn’t know anything about it until I turned up on the Thursday (before the show opened to the public) for the Farm Skills competition and saw it, they kept it very quiet,” Mr Gellatly said.

“I left Heiniger in January after 25 years as a representative – that was a good journey for me, but I’m not ready to retire.

“I’m 70, but that’s just a number to me.

“I’ve always been active in shearer training and I work for AWI (Australian Wool Innovation) now at the (agriculture) colleges.

“Shearer training has always been a passion of mine.

“I think I can get through to the kids although I might seem pretty hard on them, but at the end of the day, if they want to do it badly enough they have to be taught right.

“I work with Amanda Davis who does the wool handling training – she’s in the background in the picture.