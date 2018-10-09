 

Shearing legend impressed with press

MAL GILL
09 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Master shearer, shearing trainer, shearing competitions commentator and 2015 Australian Shearers Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Gellatly beside the Heiniger wool press with his picture on it which was unveiled at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.
LOCAL shearing legend Kevin Gellatly has been honoured by shearing supplies company Heiniger by having his picture printed on the front of a wool press.

Mr Gellatly, one of only three Western Australians inducted into the Australian Shearers Hall of Fame, was a shearing supplies representative for Heiniger for 25 years, as well as shearing instructor and shearing competitions commentator.

Without Mr Gellatly knowing, a photograph of him teaching shearing technique at the WA College of Agriculture, Morawa, last October to student Emma Hankison of Kalannie, was reproduced on the front of a Heiniger wool press and unveiled at the IGA Perth Royal Show last week.

Heiniger has previously produced a one-off especially decorated wool press to commemorate a special occasion, but this is the first time it has honoured a person for their contribution to shearing by putting their picture on a wool press.

Heiniger’s WA territory sales manager, Nungarin shearer and colleague at shearing demonstrations and competitions, Todd Wegner and his wife Jilly, and other industry associates of Mr Gellatly came up with the idea and were successful in keeping it a secret from him.

“I didn’t know anything about it until I turned up on the Thursday (before the show opened to the public) for the Farm Skills competition and saw it, they kept it very quiet,” Mr Gellatly said.

“I left Heiniger in January after 25 years as a representative – that was a good journey for me, but I’m not ready to retire.

“I’m 70, but that’s just a number to me.

“I’ve always been active in shearer training and I work for AWI (Australian Wool Innovation) now at the (agriculture) colleges.

“Shearer training has always been a passion of mine.

“I think I can get through to the kids although I might seem pretty hard on them, but at the end of the day, if they want to do it badly enough they have to be taught right.

“I work with Amanda Davis who does the wool handling training – she’s in the background in the picture.

“I think the college took the photo, I was just showing her (trainee) how to hold the handpiece to turn the bottom teeth down.

“It’s obviously a privilege to be recognised for something like that (shearer training).

“Somebody’s going to have to put up with having my mug on their press but I was quite chuffed really,” he said.

Mr Gellatly is commentator at competitions on the Royal Agriculture Society WA shearing circuit throughout the year at the Boddington Shears, Corrigin Shears, a competition at Darkan, another at Dinninup-Upper Blackwood, the Royal show, Katanning Shears, Kojonup Blue Wool Shears, Koorda Shears, Pingelly Shears, Wagin Woolorama and Williams Gateway Expo.

A former president of the Royal show’s shearers’ representatives panel, he is a long-standing member of the show’s shearing and wool handling competition organising committee and also has a long association with the WA Competition Shearing Association, being an advocate for novice competitions as a means of attracting young people to shearing.

Working initially with the WA Shearing Industry Training Association, he has taught shearing for more than 17 years.

Raised in Perenjori and taught to shear as a teenager, he went north on the trucks to work big shearing sheds in the Gascoyne before joining his brother as a shearing contractor in the northern Wheatbelt and Murchison for 24 years.

It was during this time Mr Gellatly recorded his personal best tally of 279 wethers in a day with a narrow comb at Pinnacles station near Leinster.

Now living in Perth, Mr Gellatly was one of the first people to work out a shearing pattern for alpacas.

FarmWeekly

