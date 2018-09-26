WESTCOAST Wool & Livestock will host its first Wheatbelt stand-alone sheep sale as a company next week on Thursday, September 27, at the Kondinin saleyards.
It will also mark the first time a sale has been held at Kondinin in many years.
The Westcoast Wool & Livestock team has put together a quality, well-bred line-up of 6500 Wheatbelt sheep.
With 5300 ewes on offer the sale will provide a great opportunity for serious wool growers looking at restocking.
The quality ewe offering will consist of 3000 white tag (1.5-year-old) ewes plus 2300 red and yellow tag (4.5 and 5.5yo) ewes.
There will also be a run of 1200 wether lambs to finish the sale.
The Westcoast Wool & Livestock team believe the entire selection of sheep on offer is of an elite standard with high quality wool types supported by good measurements.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock sheep manager Lincon Gangell said the team was happy to be running and seeing a sheep sale back in the Wheatbelt.
“We are very grateful for the support of our vendors to be able to put the sale together,” Mr Gangell said.
“The quality of the line-up will be very good and feature ewes from proven breeding flocks, with the positive wool and meat prices around we encourage producers looking for quality stock to come to the sale.”
One of the standout offerings will come from the Dunwell family, R Dunwell & Son, Yealering, who will offer both 1.5yo and 5.5yo ewes.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock Lake Grace representative Jane Bushby said its was a great opportunity for a WA grower to pick up some quality young ewes, as the 1.5 yo ewes are back in the WA market after five years being sold to clients in the Eastern States.
The ewes from the family are based on the operation’s own Ronern bloodlines.
Ron Dunwell, along with his late brother Ern, started measuring their sheep in 1963 for body and fleece weights and these years of hard work and the consistency of measurement meant that for many years, their sheep topped sheep sales at Wickepin.
For the past five years the Dunwell’s flock has averaged 20.2 micron.
Westcoast Wool & Livestock manager Brad Faithfull said the operation’s wool sells as a best top-making type that is predominantly suited to the European market.
The offering will consist of 550 white tag ewes which will have an average weight of more than 60 kilograms and 400 yellow tag ewes.
Both lines are July shorn.
Ms Bushby said these ewes were from the highly-sought after bloodline and provided the perfect start to a new a flock, rebuilding a flock or for prime lamb production.
“The bloodline is known for its large frame, free growing, heavy wool cutters,” she said.
For buyers chasing the Ronern bloodline, it won’t be only the Dunwell’s offering which will contain it as there will be a number of long-term Ronern clients who will offer lines in the sale.
These clients include Kulin producers Glenn and Helen King, D King & Co Kulin, who will offer 600 September shorn 1.5yo ewes, while Dave and Veronica Stacey, Maroondah Farms, Yealering, will truck in 550 August shorn 1.5yo ewes and Jarren and Tracy Noble, Gnarming Farms, Kulin, will present 120 March shorn 1.5yo ewes.
The biggest vendor in the sale will be AW & AP Latham, Narembeen, who will offer both young ewes and proven matrons plus wether lambs, which are all based on Kolindale bloodlines.
The Lathams will line-up 330 September shorn, 1.5yo ewes, 400 September shorn 5.5yo ewes and 575 unshorn wether lambs.
Mr Gangell said the Latham sheep were proven breeders and heavy wool cutters.
Also offering numbers will be PJ Kenny & Co, Karlgarin and Careema Farms, Kondinin.
The Kennys will truck in 200 white tag ewes and 400 red and yellow tag ewes, which are September shorn and based on Woolkabin bloodlines.
The offering from Careema Farms will consist of 150 July shorn 1.5yo ewes and 400 unshorn wether lambs, which are all bred on Karingal genetics.
Other sizeable lines will be offered by WH & S Henderer & Son, Kondinin, who will present 300 March shorn, Eastville Park blood, 5.5yo ewes, while Calcorp Holdings, Corrigin, will offer 450 August shorn, Stanley Hill blood, 5.5yo ewes.