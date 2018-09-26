WESTCOAST Wool & Livestock will host its first Wheatbelt stand-alone sheep sale as a company next week on Thursday, September 27, at the Kondinin saleyards.

It will also mark the first time a sale has been held at Kondinin in many years.

The Westcoast Wool & Livestock team has put together a quality, well-bred line-up of 6500 Wheatbelt sheep.

With 5300 ewes on offer the sale will provide a great opportunity for serious wool growers looking at restocking.

The quality ewe offering will consist of 3000 white tag (1.5-year-old) ewes plus 2300 red and yellow tag (4.5 and 5.5yo) ewes.

There will also be a run of 1200 wether lambs to finish the sale.

The Westcoast Wool & Livestock team believe the entire selection of sheep on offer is of an elite standard with high quality wool types supported by good measurements.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock sheep manager Lincon Gangell said the team was happy to be running and seeing a sheep sale back in the Wheatbelt.

“We are very grateful for the support of our vendors to be able to put the sale together,” Mr Gangell said.

“The quality of the line-up will be very good and feature ewes from proven breeding flocks, with the positive wool and meat prices around we encourage producers looking for quality stock to come to the sale.”

One of the standout offerings will come from the Dunwell family, R Dunwell & Son, Yealering, who will offer both 1.5yo and 5.5yo ewes.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock Lake Grace representative Jane Bushby said its was a great opportunity for a WA grower to pick up some quality young ewes, as the 1.5 yo ewes are back in the WA market after five years being sold to clients in the Eastern States.

The ewes from the family are based on the operation’s own Ronern bloodlines.

Ron Dunwell, along with his late brother Ern, started measuring their sheep in 1963 for body and fleece weights and these years of hard work and the consistency of measurement meant that for many years, their sheep topped sheep sales at Wickepin.