THE $2.3 trillion Australian superannuation industry’s apparent extreme lack of interest in investing in agriculture is to be the focus of a parliamentary inquiry.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Agriculture and Water Resources has launched an inquiry into the barriers to increased investment by superannuation funds.

It is calling for submissions from the superannuation industry, agribusiness and the wider farm sector on what hurdles currently restrict capital investment in farmland, agriculture infrastructure and farm sector investment businesses, and where Canberra might be able to assist.

Committee chairman and WA Liberal Member for O’Connor, Rick Wilson, fears the farm sector is in danger of being left behind because of a lack of investment momentum.

“The agricultural sector in Australia needs much more investment if it wants to remain competitive and the superannuation industry is an obvious source,” Mr Wilson said.

“Only about 0.2 per cent of the $2t-plus in assets managed by Australian superannuation funds are in agriculture – an extraordinary situation.

“It’s quite an anomaly to have overseas sovereign wealth funds and private equity groups keen to invest in agriculture here, but our own superannuation industry seems reluctant, despite having so much money to manage.”

The Australian superannuation system is one of the world’s biggest pension schemes.

Last financial year alone the value of assets under management by the local industry grew 10pc to top $2.3t, making some of our funds among the world’s biggest superannuation businesses.

Mr Wilson hoped his committee, which wants initial submissions by Friday, June 22, could find out how more investment in agriculture may be “encouraged”.

It will be looking into regulatory requirements imposed on superannuation funds by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority, or other relevant regulators which may act as a barrier to superannuation fund interest.