FINER micron wools led a new-year surge at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week as prices followed those of Eastern States into near record territory.

Trading at the WWC resumed on Wednesday after a three-week festive-season recess with the strongest opening wool market buyers and sellers said they could recall.

Buyers immediately ignored an increased offering - at 11,998 bales it was 2364 bales more than offered the week before the recess.

Spirited bidding pushed prices higher from the start.

Prices for 18 to 20 micron Merino fleece started racing on Wednesday with increases ranging from 68 cents per kilogram clean (19 micron) to 104c/kg (18 micron).

As new 12-month highs, those benchmarks were surpassed on Thursday with prices firming a further 27c/kg (20 micron) to 39c (18.5 micron).

They were the best since recent records were set in 2011.

At the close of trade on Thursday 18.5 micron wool was selling for 1849c/kg, 18.5 micron for 1798c/kg, 19 micron for 1724c/kg clean, 19.5 micron for 1669c/kg and 20 micron for 1588c/kg according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) statistics.

"The whole market is all about microns," Elders Wool broker Rob Young said.

"For part of last year there was something like 50c difference across the micron range, now the difference is more like 300c."

In his first AWEX regional market comment for the year Andrew Rickman, technical controller at the WWC, said: "We are seeing more traditional price differentials with the gap between 18 and 21 micron out to 370c."

Dyson Jones Wool state manager Peter Howie agreed major interest was towards the finer end of the market.

"It's all good, a very healthy market, but the finer end is doing best," Mr Howie said.

"We're holding about half as much wool as we were this time last year, it's coming in and going straight out to auction," he said.

"Receivals were good up until last week, there's been a bit of a lull because everyone is on holiday, but by the first week in February we'll be well and truly back into it again," he said.