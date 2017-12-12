 

Super result for superfine wool prices

MAL GILL
12 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Wool buyer Alan Brown (left) and wool broker Tim Burgess with the top-priced superfine wool from the Elders catalogue so far this year, produced by Peter and Robyn Tilbrook, The Laurels, Darkan.
Wool buyer Alan Brown (left) and wool broker Tim Burgess with the top-priced superfine wool from the Elders catalogue so far this year, produced by Peter and Robyn Tilbrook, The Laurels, Darkan.

SPECIALTY superfine wools featured predominantly in record prices achieved at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last month.

On six of the 10 trading days wools as fine as 14.2 micron and up to 17.2 micron sold for 1800 cents a kilogram greasy or more.

At that price a 180kg bale of greasy wool is worth at least $3330.

Up until November 8 superfine wools had only broken through the 1800c/kg level on one occasion this year, in September, according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) data.

On each of the trading days at the WWC last month lines of superfine wool sold for more than 1700c/kg greasy but unlike other years, most were new season’s wool, not special bales stored away until record prices were on offer – those had already been cleared out in previous months.

Fifth-generation woolgrowers Peter and Robyn Tilbrook, The Laurels, Darkan, were still shearing last week but managed to get two small lines of superfine wool to Bibra Lake for testing and into the Wednesday, November 29, sale to take advantage of near-record prices.

The sale results proved worthy of the effort to get the wool there.

Their line of three bales of 15.6 micron wool with 0.6 per cent vegetable matter, 69.5pc yield, 70 millimetre staple length and 41N/kt staple strength, topped the Elders sale.

It also set a record for the top price in an Elders’ catalogue at the WWC earlier this year.

Seatech Industrial wool buyer Alan Brown bid 1894c/kg for the line.

A second line of four bales of the Tilbrooks’ wool made second top sale price at 1774c/kg.

It had specifications of 16.4 microns, 0.5pc vm, 69.9pc yield, 82mm staple length and 45N/kt staple strength.

Peter Tilbrook said the family’s primary focus has been on producing fine wool.

He and Robyn had taken over from Sydney and Laurel Tilbrook in 1995 and continued along a path set by a decision in the early 1990s to lower the micron size of the clip while maintaining style and cut per head.

“The aim is to appeal to a niche market at the fine end,” Mr Tilbrook said.

“Rams have been purchased from the Jackson family’s Westerdale stud for many years.

“Westerdale’s wools are soft, white and bright with a high comfort factor and yield.

“Our decision to source rams from a higher rainfall area guarantees we have minimal negative fleece issues.”

Mr Brown said the priorities of the Chinese woollen mills he purchased for with specialty wools like the Tilbrooks’ were “softness, brightness and whiteness”.

“I know these wools, when they are processed they’ll come up really bright,” Mr Brown said.

“We don’t see a lot of these specialty (superfine) wools here, we (Seatech, the largest wool buyer in Australia) normally source ours from Tasmania, so when they do come up there’s good competition for them.”

Mr Brown said low vegetable matter and dust contamination were another important consideration with superfine wools, particularly those with a bold crimp, because contaminants were more difficult to wash out of finer wools than out of coarser wools.

The superfine wools usually went into special fabrics demanded by apparel manufacturers and often ended up in items worn next to the skin, he said.

“A lot of people assume the end-product manufacturers chose from what the mills produce, but at this finer end of the market it is more often the end product manufacturers determining a specification and asking the mills if they can make it,” Mr Brown said.

After a one-sale breather, the WWC market last week began climbing back towards record price territory with the finer wools leading the way.

The one exception was the price guide for Merino cardings, which never took a breather and just kept powering on to new records every sale day for 10 days straight, according to AWEX data.

The cardings guide finished the week up 12c at 1393c/kg.

The Western Indicator finished up 8c at 1725c/kg.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Mal Gill

Mal Gill

is wool and dairy writer for Farm Weekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
i was 15 years old when I went up to liveringa station in 1961.with j.drakebrockman . the old
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables