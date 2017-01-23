GENETICS and a good season have combined to produce some startling wool statistics for the Dunne family, Beacon.

Andrew and wife Gemma, along with brother David and wife Karley, are principals of Parakeelya Merinos stud started by their grandfather on the property he selected in 1923.

They run their own flocks and sell their own wool - Andrew under the Parakeelya stencil and David under Alkira.

An early December shearing, part of an eight-month cycle of three shearings over two years, produced wool cut and staple length for the family that would have satisfied many woolgrowers had they come from a 12-month shearing.

Andrew, who with sons Matt, 15, Nathan, 11, and Lachlan, 9, stopped off at the Primaries of WA show floor in Bibra Lake to inspect their Parakeelya wool samples on their way to Dunsborough for their annual holiday last week, was rightly proud of his bright wool with a bold crimp.

"The average cut from our ewes after eight months was 5.8 kilograms," Mr Dunne said.

"The staple length was between 80 and 90 millimetres - most of it closer to 90mm - and the longest I think was 94mm.

"May drop lambs cut over 3kg a head and they were averaging 70mm staple length.

"If we had let them go a full 12 months between shearings our ewes would have been cutting over 8.5kg a head," he said.

He had 2600 sheep go through the shed in December for 82 bales under the Parakeelya stencil averaging 20.3 micron, a strength range of 47-53Nkt and an average yield of 65 per cent.

Mr Dunne said over-length wools - with a discount price and reduced buyer interest that came with them - were the reason they decided to switch to an eight-month shearing regime in the first place.

"Our wool was getting too long and we were missing out on the premium that the shorter wools enjoyed," he said.

Shortening the gap between shearings seemed to him a far more sensible alternative than trying to breed for shorter wool.

"I'd rather breed from more wool, not less, and shear more often, particularly with the way (wool) prices are.