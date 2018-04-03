TURKEY has come back online as a market for live sheep exports with numbers surpassing 72,000 so far this year.

Meat and Livestock Australia has published sheep export numbers to Turkey from 2017 to February 2018 – resuming a trade that has seen little or no action since 2012.

Last year saw 198,303 sheep exported to Turkey, followed up by a further 72,940 year to date, according to the Australian Live Exports Monthly Trade Summary for February 2018.

According to MLA’s Market Watch, sheep exports in February totalled 170,400 head, which was a two per cent rise on the same month last year.

The report said “the single largest recipient of Australian sheep was Turkey, where shipments came back online last year, as a result of the Turkish government seeking to provide options to address increasing prices as domestic production fell behind demand”.

“Turkey has been importing sheep from Romania and Australia, with a preference for high quality Australian sheep,” the report said.

The Romanian-bred Merinos are smaller framed than their Australian counterparts, producing a smaller carcase weight.

MLA said there were positive indications that Turkey would look to “commence the import of breeding ewes (from Australia) to support domestic breeding programs”.

While Qatar is still the leading export destination for sheep with a total of 95,000 having already made the journey so far this year, Turkey has surpassed Kuwait which has continued its decline from almost 1.5 million head in 2003 to just under 605,000 in 2017.

Kuwait has seen 41,947 head delivered so far this year.

The shipments to Qatar totalled 45,000 head, which was back 10pc compared to the same period (February) last year, however, exports still reflected the strong demand for sheep meat in the region, in particular from Qatar as demand is being driven by preparations for the 2022 Soccer World Cup.

Exports to Kuwait in February were just under 24,000 head, back 60pc year-on-year.