WOOLPOLL voters have been urged to “think very carefully” by the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) local board member before adopting the advice of WAFarmers and WoolProducers Australia (WPA) on levy options.

Continued global growth in “awareness” of wool and particularly Merino as a consumer-identifiable label – the basis of most new markets opened, new product research and development (R&D) and new processing technologies since 2010 – could be at risk into the future, David Webster warned shortly after WoolPoll voting opened.

Following WAFarmers’ and WPA’s recommendation to vote for a 1.5 per cent wool levy option (Farm Weekly, September 20), rather than maintaining a 2pc levy – in place since 2001 and recommended by AWI to continue – could cap the local “on-farm” R&D spend as well as AWI’s “back up” support for international collaborative partners helping drive new wool demand, Mr Webster warned.

A rising wool usage “trend line”, starting from about 2012 and the most sustained growth in demand for wool in Australia’s history, according to Mr Webster, “would almost certainly stall” if a majority of woolgrowers voted for 1.5pc over the 2pc option.

Mr Webster has been a director of both AWI and the Australian Wool Testing Authority since 2008 and chairman of AWI’s finance and audit committee for the past eight years.

Much of his working life was in wool growing, livestock and cropping enterprises in the Great Southern where his family still farms.

No longer actively involved in farming, he is now chairman of a Mid West iron ore exploration company.

Mr Webster pointed out high prices woolgrowers currently enjoyed were driven by rising demand outstripping supply, which had remained “roughly static” for about the past 12 years, and that AWI’s strategies of promoting awareness of wool and identifying and encouraging new markets was largely responsible for that.

“We (AWI) have to spend money to make money – to get that significant improvement in product and in marketing,” he said.